How to watch Barcelona vs. Las Palmas: Live stream, game time, TV

Barcelona hosts eighth-place Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Saturday as the team attempts to stay in the La Liga title hunt.

Barca sits third, trailing first-place Madrid by five points. Madrid has a game in hand. There’s little room for error for Lionel Messi's squad if it hopes to catch their rivals and get back into the title race.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beiN Sports

Live stream: Watch Barcelona vs. Las Palmas online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a 24–hour free trial here.

