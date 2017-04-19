Barcelona hosts Juventus, eyes second miraculous Champions League comeback

Barcelona is quite familiar with the task at hand, but pulling it off–again–would make for an unbelievable effort.

After overcoming a four-goal deficit to PSG in the Champions League round of 16, Barcelona confronts a three-goal hole when it hosts Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

Juventus rolled in Turin in the opening leg, with Paulo Dybala scoring twice in the first half and Giorgio Chiellini adding a third, all while keeping Barcelona from scoring an away goal. With one miracle comeback to its name, Barcelona and its Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez star trio have eyes on another, one that would give Spain a third team in the competition's semifinals after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid advanced on Tuesday. Juventus, however, eyes to complete avenging its defeat to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final while continuing to carry the Serie A flag in the competition.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.

