Barcelona game to be played without fans amid Catalonia vote

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona’s Spanish league game against Las Palmas will be played without fans at the Camp Nou Stadium amid the controversial referendum on Catalonia’s independence on Sunday.

Barcelona made the closed-doors announcement with less than a half hour to kickoff, with thousands of soccer fans already waiting outside the stadium.

The club wanted the game to be postponed, but it said that the Spanish league refused to do this.

More than 300 people were injured Sunday as Spanish authorities tried to half the independence vote that the central government said was unconstitutional.