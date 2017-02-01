Watch: Luis Suarez scores on midfield run for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez gave Barcelona an emphatic start to its Copa del Rey semifinal first leg vs. Atletico Madrid, scoring on a run from the midfield line in the early going at Estadio Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Suarez opened the scoring in the seventh minute, receiving a ball from Javier Mascherano just over the midfield line before turning on the jets. He split a pair of defenders by hitting a heavy ball forward for himself, regained possession and then beat goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya with the outside of his right foot to find the back of the net.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday at Camp Nou with the winner facing either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves in the final.

