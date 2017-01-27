Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid won’t get to meet in the Copa del Rey final. That’s because they’ve been drawn against each other in the semifinal.

The two-legged tie will start in Madrid before switching to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will take on Alaves in the other semifinal.

The hope was that two of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid would meet in the final, but that all went out the window when the Merengues were shocked by Celta Vigo in the quarterfinals. At that point, the hope for a mega final hinged on the draw keeping Barcelona and Atleti away from each other in the semis, but that didn’t happen.

The upside of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid squaring off in the semis is that they’ll play twice, as opposed to the one-off final. The Copa del Rey hasn’t had a mega final since 2014 when Barcelona and Real Madrid met (although with the way Sevilla looks now, their playing Barca last year looks pretty good) and they won’t get one this year. But there will be an epic semifinal, with two legs. And the chance of an upset from either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final isn’t bad either.