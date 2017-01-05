Watch: Messi nails free kick in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi cut into Athletic Club's lead in the Copa del Rey round of 16 with a scintillating free kick goal from well outside the box.

Playing at home, Athletic Bilbao jumped out to a 2–0 lead over Barcelona in the first half of the first leg between the two sides. But shortly after the second half began, Messi delivered to cut Barcelona's deficit in half.

Athletic Club goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz got a piece of Messi's free kick, but the ball clipped the bottom of the crossbar and snuck across the line.

Iraizoz insisted to the referee that he had stopped the ball from crossing the line, but replays showed the ball clearly across the line.

The greatest there is LIONEL MESSI pic.twitter.com/QinEADJJuxe — M 🇪🇬 (@AbsolutelyMessi) January 5, 2017

The second leg of the Copa del Rey tie between Athletic Club and Barcelona will be played on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

