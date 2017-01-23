Around Europe: Racism, Raheem, Real, Rebranding and Retirement

All five of Europe’s top leagues were back in action this weekend, and there was drama aplenty. Manchester City played a great game but was unable to get past Spurs in a controversial 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo's form is once again dominating the talk in Spain, despite his Real Madrid getting back to its winning ways.

The Bundelsiga returned from its winter break, but one of Bayern Munich’s star players could be getting ready to say auf weidersehen (goodbye). In Italy, Juventus unveiled a new-look on and off the pitch, while Nice forward Mario Balotelli has demanded sanctions after he was the victim of racist abuse by Bastia fans in Corsica.

Here is what caught our eye Around Europe this week:

