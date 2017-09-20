Augsburg captain Baier called to explain obscene gesture

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) The German soccer federation has opened investigatory proceedings against Augsburg captain Daniel Baier for making an apparent obscene gesture at Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl at a Bundesliga game.

The federation says Baier is suspected of making the gesture ”with his right hand in the direction of the Leipzig coaching area.”

Referee Daniel Siebert did not see the gesture, but Baier has been summoned to give his side of events.

Baier approached Hasenhuettl after his team’s 1-0 win but the Leipzig coach refused his handshake.

Hasenhuettl says ”it wasn’t an apology. You saw the action on TV. I don’t need to comment on it or judge it.”

Baier apologized to teammates on social media and says he tried apologize in the Leipzig changing room after the game.