Atlanta United’s Almiron out at least 3 weeks with injury

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron is expected to miss at least three weeks because of a left hamstring injury.

The Paraguayan has nine goals and leads the team with 13 assists. He has started every game for the expansion MLS team and is 2017 MLS All-Star.

He was hurt in Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Montreal Impact. Julian Gressel replaced Almiron following the injury.

The timetable for Almiron’s recovery leaves an opportunity for a return for the playoffs.