Atlanta United’s Almiron out at least 3 weeks with injury
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron is expected to miss at least three weeks because of a left hamstring injury.
The Paraguayan has nine goals and leads the team with 13 assists. He has started every game for the expansion MLS team and is 2017 MLS All-Star.
He was hurt in Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Montreal Impact. Julian Gressel replaced Almiron following the injury.
The timetable for Almiron’s recovery leaves an opportunity for a return for the playoffs.
