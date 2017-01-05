How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, time

Athletic Bilbao will host FC Barcelona on Thursday in a Copa del Rey match.

Barcelona reached the round of 16 of the competition by thumping Hercules 8–1 on aggregate, including a 7–0 victory in the second leg. Athletic Bilbao advanced after beating Racing Santander 5-1 on aggregate.

Both teams will resume La Liga play over the weekend, when Barcelona faces Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao takes on Alaves.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Athletic Bilbao–Barcelona and other soccer matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.

