How to watch Arsenal vs. West Ham: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Arsenal and West Ham are set to meet in Premier League action Wednesday in a local derby. It is a crucial match for Arsenal as the Gunners attempt to break into the top four.

Arsenal will be without its top two goalkeepers, Petr Cech and David Ospina, who have both been sidelined by injuries. That leaves 24-year-old Emiliano Martinez as the only option in goal. He’ll make his first EPL appearance since 2014. Martinez joined Arsenal as a youth in 2010 and made his senior debut in 2012. He’s spent loan spells at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wolverhampton.

West Ham has not won in the Premier League since Feb. 4 against Southampton. The Hammers are currently 15th in the table, five points clear of the drop zone.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

This article originally appeared on