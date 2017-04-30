After 22 years, St. Totteringham’s day is over and Spurs are kings of North London

It’s been coming for a long, long time, but North London now belongs to Spurs.

For nearly 22 years, St. Totteringham’s day has marked the fixture that confirmed Arsenal couldn’t be passed by Tottenham in the league table. That streak ended on Sunday with Spurs’ 2-0 win at White Hart Lane, but the writing’s been on the wall for some time now.

After years of struggling to be contenders, Mauricio Pochettino has transformed Spurs into a legitimate threat in the Premier League. His management, coupled with Spurs’ young core and some very smart signings, has seen Spurs vault over a stagnating Arsenal in the standings, and they look even better set up for the future, too.

For the second year running, Spurs have a legitimate shot at the title. They’re moving into a new stadium, they have a progressive manager, and they have a number of quality young players who are steadily improving with each match. They’re title challengers now, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg for players like 21-year-old Dele Alli and 23-year-old Harry Kane. Things look bright for Spurs, and ending the 22-year St. Totteringham’s Day streak is just another progress marker for a club that seems to finally be putting it all together.

On the other hand, Arsenal are now stuck in sixth place, their hopes for qualifying for Champions League are slim and diminishing even quicker, and their future as a club is hanging in the balance. Arsene Wenger’s has been Arsenal for the better part of two decades, but now, there are very real doubts over whether he can take the club into the future.

For two decades things have stayed the same. Arsenal over Spurs. That’s just the way things were. But now, the streak is over. There’s a new king of North London, and it’s not Arsenal. The way things are going, it might just be Spurs on top for a while longer.