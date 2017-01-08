The transfer window is officially open with some nonsense about a €65 million Arsenal bid

Arsenal bid a ton of money on a striker. That bid was rejected.

Except we’re not sure if they actually bid that money or if someone is just lying.

You know what that means: THE TRANSFER WINDOW IS OFFICIALLY OPEN!

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Italia “we received and refused a €65M offer from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti.”

Now read that quote again: He is claiming that Arsenal bid €65 million.

There is no chance that Arsenal bid that much money. They definitely didn’t do it on a striker. They super definitely didn’t do it a day after Olivier Giroud saved their behinds for the fourth time in the last month.

None of this is any indictment on Belotti, who is a very good striker and just 23 years old. His 13 goals this season are second in Serie A and his movement and ability to keep the ball are as good as anyone. Big clubs will come in for him and they will be willing to pay a lot of money. But not Arsenal and not €65 million.

Petrachi is really just making it clear that Belotti won’t be sold. After all, if they are saying no to Arsenal at €65 million, then how much money will it take to land him? The answer is more than anyone is willing to pay. It doesn’t matter whether Torino declined a €65 million bid from Arsenal, it’s that they’ve made it clear they would.

So there you have it: transfer nonsense with underlying meaning and it involved Arsenal making a comically high bid on a striker. It really is the official start of the transfer window.