Arsenal players take part in cooking challenge, fail spectacularly

Watching Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hector Bellerin, Chuba Akpom and Danielle Carter of Arsenal on the pitch, it’s easy to be spellbound. They’re all highly skilled, brilliant, and seem beyond their years.

Watching them off the pitch, however, you quickly remember they’re all between the ages of 21 and 23, and like many people in their early 20s, have no real life skills so to speak of.

This is made very clear in this video which shows the four of them all trying to cook a simple salmon dish and failing spectacularly. None of them have the slightest idea what they’re doing, especially the 21-year-old Akpom, whose main cooking strategy appears to be shredding stuff with his fingers and tossing it into a bowl.

Luckily, the club provides food for these young stars, because otherwise I’m concerned they’d all starve to death.