How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Live stream, game time, TV

Arsenal and Manchester United kick off a rivalry match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as the Premier League season continues to wind down.

United sit in fifth place with 65 points despite an club-record unbeaten streak of 25 league matches. They’re aiming for a Champions League place and need three points against Arsenal, who are in sixth place with 60 points. The Gunners need a strong finish to have a chance at the Champions League, but at present are safely in position to qualify for the Europa League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, May 7

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now.

This article originally appeared on