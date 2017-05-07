How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Live stream, game time, TV

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Theo Walcott of Arsenal takes on Matteo Darmian of Man United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United kick off a rivalry match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as the Premier League season continues to wind down.

United sit in fifth place with 65 points despite an club-record unbeaten streak of 25 league matches. They’re aiming for a Champions League place and need three points against Arsenal, who are in sixth place with 60 points. The Gunners need a strong finish to have a chance at the Champions League, but at present are safely in position to qualify for the Europa League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, May 7

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now. 

