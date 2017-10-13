Arena resigns as US coach of after World Cup bid fail

NEW YORK (AP) Bruce Arena resigned as U.S. national team coach, three days after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Friday and did not say who will take over the team for planned exhibition games next month.

A 66-member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, Arena coach the U.S. to its greatest success in the modern era from 1998-2006, then was fired by USSF president Sunil Gulati.

Arena was brought back last November after a 0-2 start in the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American region under Jurgen Klinsmann. The Americans got themselves to qualify, but were knocked out with a 2-1 loss Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.