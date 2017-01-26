Antoine Griezmann is going to voice Superman in the French ‘Lego Batman Movie’

Antoine Griezmann is good at pretty much everything soccer-related. Shooting, passing, embarrassing whoever is standing in front of him — it doesn’t matter what it is, he can do it.

Now he’s going to add something to his resume that has nothing to do with sport: voice actor.

The Atletico Madrid and France star is going to voice Superman in the French version of the upcoming “Lego Batman Movie.”

Heureux de prêter ma voix à Superman dans LEGO Batman, Le Film 🤙 Posted by Antoine Griezmann on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

It’s not as if Griezmann is new to performing. Besides what he obviously does as a player, he is also a noted dancer, at least when it comes to celebrating goals, but he won’t be able to do Drake’s Hotline Bling dance in the movie (can a Lego’s arms even make that motion?).

Channing Tatum voices Superman in the original version of the movie, but now it’s Griezmann’s time to step in and put his acting chops to the test. Or at least his voice-acting chops.

