Al-Soma’s late penalty keeps Syria’s World Cup hopes alive

MALACCA, Malaysia (AP) Omar al-Soma won a late penalty and converted from the spot to give Syria a 1-1 draw with Australia on Thursday and keep the war-torn country’s World Cup hopes alive.

Syria scored in the 85th minute after Mathew Leckie was penalized for his aerial challenge on al-Soma.

The Syrians, who have never before qualified for a World Cup, are facing Australia in a two-leg Asian playoff for the right to go into an intercontinental playoff.

The Australians dominated in the first half and led 1-0 at the break. Robbie Kruse timed his run perfectly to get a touch past goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma in the 40th minute.

The Syrians rallied in the second half, with al-Soma and Omar Khribin creating opportunities. The tempo lifted further when veteran forward Firas Al Khatib came on in the 75th.

Australia will host the return leg in Sydney next Tuesday.