Africa Cup of Nations live stream: How to watch AFCON 2017 online

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations is underway in Gabon.

Sixteen teams are competing in the tournament. Senegal, Ivory Coast and Algeria are among the favorites to win the title.

Ivory Coast won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Ghana in the final.

You can watch the 2017 tournament live online with Fubo TV. See details for how to watch below.

How to watch

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.

