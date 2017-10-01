AEK loses for 1st time, stays top of Greek league
ATHENS, Greece (AP) AEK lost for the first time in the Greek league this season but stayed top, and Olympiakos’s miserable season continued.
Asteras dominated to beat AEK 2-0 Sunday for its first league win with goals from Juan Munafo shortly after halftime and Michalis Manias in the 81st.
AEK is a point ahead of PAOK, which drew 1-1 at Larissa on Saturday.
Third-place Panionios is two points behind AEK and can go top if it wins at Lamia on Monday.
Defending champion Olympiakos lost 1-0 at home to Atromitos and is seventh after a four-game winless streak for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
Also Sunday, Xanthi won 2-0 at Kerkyra, and Levadiakos beat Apollon 2-1.
