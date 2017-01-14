This AC Milan player is an all-time great snowball thrower

Winter in Turin, Italy means snow. Snow, of course, means one thing and one thing only: snowballs! Far be it from AC Milan’s Suso to pass up the opportunity to pack a tight one and drill an unsuspecting victim.

In this case, the victim wound up being MilanTV presenter Tommaso Turci:

Chi ha detto che @suso30oficial è bravo solo di sinistro? Guardate che lancio stamattina a Milanello… #solosuMilanTV @MilanTV pic.twitter.com/vwrBQCmqIA — Milan TV (@MilanTV) January 14, 2017

What a finish with his right! It’s a perfect set up. Suso sees the opportunity and seizes it with zero hesitation. The snowball looks to be a beauty, and the throw is even better. It’s a direct headshot on the unsuspecting Turci, and Suso just casually walks off.

It’s a toss that would make, Mrs. Doubtfire proud.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Soccer players aren’t normally so good with their hands, but Suso is an exception! The 23-year-old has five goals and six assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Milan this season, which is mighty impressive. But this snowball toss might be career highlight.

