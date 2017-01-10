2017 MLS SuperDraft: Team-by-team order

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place Friday, Jan. 13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center at 3 p.m. ET.

Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United have the top two picks, respectively, as they continue to build their rosters ahead of their inaugural seasons.

This year's Generation adidas class, which is made up of star underclassmen who do not immediately count against a team's salary budget, includes forwards Abu Danladi (UCLA), Jonathan Lewis (Akron), Adonijah Reid (Canada youth national team); midfielders Jackson Yueill (UCLA) and Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton); and center back Miles Robinson (Syracuse).

Former Duke product Jeremy Ebobisse is another top prospect and touted as a potential first-overall selection for Minnesota United, while seniors Chris Odoi-Atsem (right back, Maryland), Jacori Hayes (midfielder, Wake Forest) and Eric Klenofsky (goalkeeper, Monmouth) are among the other highly regarded players in the class of 2017.

Here is the order for the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft (the final two rounds take place via conference call on Jan. 17):

2017 MLS SuperDraft picks First Round 1 1 Minnesota United

2 2 Atlanta United

3 3 Chicago Fire

4 4 Houston Dynamo

5 5 Columbus Crew SC

6 6 San Jose Earthquakes

7 7 Vancouver Whitecaps

8 8 Atlanta United (via Orlando)

9 9 Columbus Crew SC (Via New England)

10 10 Portland Timbers

11 11 Chicago Fire (Via Philadelphia)

12 12 D.C. United

13 13 Real Salt Lake

14 14 Sporting Kansas City

15 15 Colorado Rapids (Via LA)

16 16 Seattle Sounders (Via NYCFC)

17 17 New York Red Bulls

18 18 FC Dallas

19 19 Montreal Impact

20 20 New England Revolution (Via Colorado)

21 21 Toronto FC

22 22 Seattle Sounders Second Round 23 1 Minnesota United 24 2 Colorado Rapids (Via Atlanta) 25 3 Chicago Fire 26 Toronto FC (Via Houston) 27 Toronto FC (Via Montreal, Columbus) 28 6 San Jose Earthquakes 29 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 Houston Dynamo (Via Orlando) 31 New England Revolution 32 10 Portland Timbers 33 Philadelphia Union 34 12 D.C. United 35 13 Real Salt Lake 36 14 Houston Dynamo (Via Sporting KC) 37 FC Dallas (Via LA) 38 New York City FC 39 17 New York Red Bulls 40 18 FC Dallas 41 19 Montreal Impact 42 Philadelphia Union (Via Colorado) 43 D.C. United (Via Portland, Toronto) 44 22 Seattle Sounders



