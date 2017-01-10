2017 MLS SuperDraft: Team-by-team order
The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place Friday, Jan. 13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center at 3 p.m. ET.
Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United have the top two picks, respectively, as they continue to build their rosters ahead of their inaugural seasons.
This year's Generation adidas class, which is made up of star underclassmen who do not immediately count against a team's salary budget, includes forwards Abu Danladi (UCLA), Jonathan Lewis (Akron), Adonijah Reid (Canada youth national team); midfielders Jackson Yueill (UCLA) and Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton); and center back Miles Robinson (Syracuse).
Former Duke product Jeremy Ebobisse is another top prospect and touted as a potential first-overall selection for Minnesota United, while seniors Chris Odoi-Atsem (right back, Maryland), Jacori Hayes (midfielder, Wake Forest) and Eric Klenofsky (goalkeeper, Monmouth) are among the other highly regarded players in the class of 2017.
Here is the order for the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft (the final two rounds take place via conference call on Jan. 17):
2017 MLS SuperDraft picks
11Minnesota United
22Atlanta United
33Chicago Fire
44Houston Dynamo
55Columbus Crew SC
66San Jose Earthquakes
77Vancouver Whitecaps
88Atlanta United (via Orlando)
99Columbus Crew SC (Via New England)
1010Portland Timbers
1111Chicago Fire (Via Philadelphia)
1212D.C. United
1313Real Salt Lake
1414Sporting Kansas City
1515Colorado Rapids (Via LA)
1616Seattle Sounders (Via NYCFC)
1717New York Red Bulls
1818FC Dallas
1919Montreal Impact
2020New England Revolution (Via Colorado)
2121Toronto FC
2222Seattle Sounders
Second Round
231Minnesota United
242Colorado Rapids (Via Atlanta)
253Chicago Fire
26Toronto FC (Via Houston)
27Toronto FC (Via Montreal, Columbus)
286San Jose Earthquakes
297Vancouver Whitecaps
30Houston Dynamo (Via Orlando)
31New England Revolution
3210Portland Timbers
33Philadelphia Union
3412D.C. United
3513Real Salt Lake
3614Houston Dynamo (Via Sporting KC)
37FC Dallas (Via LA)
38New York City FC
3917New York Red Bulls
4018FC Dallas
4119Montreal Impact
42Philadelphia Union (Via Colorado)
43D.C. United (Via Portland, Toronto)
4422Seattle Sounders
