2017 MLS SuperDraft: Team-by-team order

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place Friday, Jan. 13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center at 3 p.m. ET.

Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United have the top two picks, respectively, as they continue to build their rosters ahead of their inaugural seasons.

This year's Generation adidas class, which is made up of star underclassmen who do not immediately count against a team's salary budget, includes forwards Abu Danladi (UCLA), Jonathan Lewis (Akron), Adonijah Reid (Canada youth national team); midfielders Jackson Yueill (UCLA) and Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton); and center back Miles Robinson (Syracuse).

Former Duke product Jeremy Ebobisse is another top prospect and touted as a potential first-overall selection for Minnesota United, while seniors Chris Odoi-Atsem (right back, Maryland), Jacori Hayes (midfielder, Wake Forest) and Eric Klenofsky (goalkeeper, Monmouth) are among the other highly regarded players in the class of 2017. 

Here is the order for the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft (the final two rounds take place via conference call on Jan. 17):

2017 MLS SuperDraft picks

First Round
  • 1

    1Minnesota United

     
     

  • 2

    2Atlanta United

     
     

  • 3

    3Chicago Fire

     
     

  • 4

    4Houston Dynamo

     
     

  • 5

    5Columbus Crew SC

     
     

  • 6

    6San Jose Earthquakes

     
     

  • 7

    7Vancouver Whitecaps

     
     

  • 8

    8Atlanta United (via Orlando)

     
     

  • 9

    9Columbus Crew SC (Via New England)

     
     

  • 10

    10Portland Timbers

     
     

  • 11

    11Chicago Fire (Via Philadelphia)

     
     

  • 12

    12D.C. United

     
     

  • 13

    13Real Salt Lake

     
     

  • 14

    14Sporting Kansas City

     
     

  • 15

    15Colorado Rapids (Via LA)

     
     

  • 16

    16Seattle Sounders (Via NYCFC)

     
     

  • 17

    17New York Red Bulls

     
     

  • 18

    18FC Dallas

     
     

  • 19

    19Montreal Impact

     
     

  • 20

    20New England Revolution (Via Colorado)

     
     

  • 21

    21Toronto FC

     
     

  • 22

    22Seattle Sounders

     
     

    Second Round
    • 23

      1Minnesota United

       
       

    • 24

      2Colorado Rapids (Via Atlanta)

       
       

    • 25

      3Chicago Fire

       
       

    • 26

      Toronto FC (Via Houston)

       
       

    • 27

      Toronto FC (Via Montreal, Columbus)

       
       

    • 28

      6San Jose Earthquakes

       
       

    • 29

      7Vancouver Whitecaps

       
       

    • 30

      Houston Dynamo (Via Orlando)

       
       

    • 31

      New England Revolution

       
       

    • 32

      10Portland Timbers

       
       

    • 33

      Philadelphia Union

       
       

    • 34

      12D.C. United

       
       

    • 35

      13Real Salt Lake

       
       

    • 36

      14Houston Dynamo (Via Sporting KC)

       
       

    • 37

      FC Dallas (Via LA)

       
       

    • 38

      New York City FC

       
       

    • 39

      17New York Red Bulls

       
       

    • 40

      18FC Dallas

       
       

    • 41

      19Montreal Impact

       
       

    • 42

      Philadelphia Union (Via Colorado)

       
       

    • 43

      D.C. United (Via Portland, Toronto)

       
       

    • 44

      22Seattle Sounders

       
       

This article originally appeared on