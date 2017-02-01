The 2017 Gold Cup final will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. will be the site of the 2017 Gold Cup final. CONCACAF picked the home of the San Francisco 49ers for their biggest match of the year, setting the stage for a final in front of 68,500 fans.

Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014 and has already hosted the Super Bowl, as well as several major concerts. The venue was also the site of the opening match of Copa America Centenario last summer, bringing top-flight tournament soccer to the Bay Area for the first time in years. Now it will host the Gold Cup final for the first time.

The 2017 Gold Cup will be televised by FOX Sports.

As is always the case, Mexico and the United States will be the favorites in the tournament. They played each other in the final in the 2007, 2009 and 2011 Gold Cups and at least one of the two have made it to all but one final in the tournament’s history. However, it’s unclear whether the CONCACAF powerhouses will send their best players to this Gold Cup. Mexico has the Confederations Cup in June, and will likely send a B team to the Gold Cup as a result, while the U.S. may choose to send a weakened team as well after June World Cup qualifiers.

CONCACAF previously announced that the United States will play their group stage matches in Nashville, Tenn.; Tampa, Fla.; and Cleveland, while Mexico will go to San Diego, Denver and San Antonio. Arlington, Texas; Los Angeles, Phoenix and Philadelphia will host the quarterfinal and semifinal contests.