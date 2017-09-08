10-man Lille draws 0-0 with Bordeaux in French league

PARIS (AP) Despite playing with 10 men for nearly an hour, Lille managed to draw 0-0 with Bordeaux in a French league match Friday with few chances for both teams.

Lille got off a strong start and dominated until Thiago Maia, who had already been booked, was sent off after a reckless challenge on Malcom after 32 minutes, hitting the Bordeaux striker in the head with his leg.

Nicolas de Preville, who joined Bordeaux from Lille in the closing hours of the transfer market, went close with a diving header in the 41st minute. Younousse Sankhare had the match’s best chance with 20 minutes left.

Sankhare, another former Lille player, played a one-two with Cafu that unsettled the hosts’ defense but the midfielder missed his effort from close range.

Unbeaten in its last 12 league matches, Bordeaux moved to third place with nine points from five matches, with Lille four points behind.