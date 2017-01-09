Here are all the winners from the best FIFA football awards 2016
The inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards are in the books, and the 2016 winners have been announced. But who took home the individual accolades?
The FIFA Puskás Award 2016: Mohd Faiz Subri
Malaysia's Mohd Faiz Subri wins the FIFA Puskás award for his incredible dipping, swerving, and possibly magic free kick. He beat out finalists Marlone and Daniuska Rodriguez to take home the honor.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award: Silvia Neid
Silvia Neid just stepped down as manager of the German team after 11 years in charge, and she walked away with an Olympic gold medal. She's won FIFA's top coach of the year award and deservedly takes the Best FIFA Women's Coach honors ahead of Jill Ellis and Pia Sundhage.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Best FIFA Men's Coach: Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri and his Leicester shocked the world in 2016, going from relegation candidates to English Premier League champions. It's no surprise he won best coach, beating out Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane in the process.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Carli Lloyd
USWNT legend Carli Lloyd wins her second straight FIFA's Best Woman Player award. She beats out Olympic gold medalist Melanie Behringer of Germany and five-time winner Marta of Brazil.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award: Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's win was all but a foregone conclusion, but he lifts the trophy for the first time, his fourth Player of the Year award. He beat out Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi for the honors.