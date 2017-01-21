Wayne Rooney’s 10 most memorable moments with Manchester United
On Saturday, Wayne Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's all-time leading goal-scorer. The remarkable moment is the latest in a long list of highlights for Rooney as a member of United. From first signing with the Red Devils to snapping Sir Bobby Charlton's 43-year record, here are 10 memorable moments from Rooney's Manchester United career.
Welcome to Old Trafford (August 2004)
Rooney's Premier League career began at Everton, but the teenager's immense impact quickly gained the attention of the league's larger clubs. After two seasons in Merseyside, Rooney was scooped up by United for £25.6 million. Back then, a fee that size was nothing to sneeze at, but Rooney was worth every cent. The 18-year-old would soon become a legend at Old Trafford.
Debut hat trick (September 2004)
It didn't take long for Rooney to adjust to life with Man U. In his debut with the Red Devils, Rooney notched a hat trick and an assist. In the Champions League, no less! The 6-2 victory against Fenerbahce served as a precursor for the successes Rooney would enjoy at United.
First Premier League title (May 2007)
Rooney got his first taste of Premier League glory at the end of the 2006-07 season, as United captured the title with room to spare as the season came to an end. The run wouldn't stop there, however. Rooney and the Red Devils would go on to win another two consecutive titles, giving them a threepeat at the top of the EPL table.
Champions League glory (May 2008)
The Champions League's first-ever All-English final saw Man United pitted against Chelsea. Rooney didn't score in the final, which was decided by a penalty shootout, but it didn't matter. He still got the lift the big-eared trophy when it was all said and done.
EPL Player of the Season (2009-10)
Rooney's 2009-10 season in the Premier League was absolutely scintillating. United had just sold Cristiano Ronaldo, so the primary attacking duties fell to the Englishman. He delivered for United, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.
Amazing bicycle kick against City (February 2011)
Rooney scored one of the most ridiculous goals of his career with a stunner in the Manchester Derby. With the score locked at 1-1, Rooney climbed on his bike to hit a laser into the net and into the highlight reels. OK, so it hit his shin, but who cares? The ball went in and is simply an unforgettable goal.
FIFA FIFPro World XI (2011)
Another strong season saw Rooney awarded on the continental stage, being named in 2011's FIFPro World XI. His teammate, Nemanja Vidic, also made the team. As for Rooney up top, he joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Not bad company.
Going the distance vs. West Ham (March 2014)
Rooney had his fair share of important goals, but other than his overhead against City, it's tough to find a more impressive one than the one he hit against West Ham. Hovering just past the half-way line, Rooney lined up from nearly 60 yards out to snap a shot that rocked West Ham. To make it even better, David Beckham was on hand to witness it. Poetic.
Captain's armband (August 2014)
Following Nemanja Vidic's departure from Old Trafford, United were looking for a new captain. The decision was an easy one for then-manager Louis van Gaal. Rooney took up the mantle and has held the honor since.
Alone at the top (January 2017)
Rooney needed just one more goal for sole possession of United's goal-scoring record on Saturday. He did it in style, with a fantastic free kick in stoppage time. The goal pushed Rooney past Sir Bobby Charlton atop Man United's scoring chart.