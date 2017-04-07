Which USWNT players saw their stock rise (or fall) vs. Russia?

Rose Lavelle: Up ↑

The 21-year-old Lavelle was the star of Thursday's match. It was partly because of moments like this, when she dazzled everyone with her excellent individual skill. But what made Lavelle so effective was the way she connected with the players around her. More than anyone on the field, she was able to pick out through-balls to spring a player into space. Her ability to read the game and quickly assess her best options is what makes her a standout player.

She started on the right wing, but she pushed into central role as Kelley O'Hara advanced up the flank from her right back spot. It worked well and gave the USWNT numbers in the midfield by turning their defensive 4-4-2 into something of a 3-4-1-2 in the attack. But Lavelle may be best as a dedicated No. 10 where she can stay under the strikers at all times.