Bruce Arena announces his first roster since taking over as USMNT manager

DF: Graham Zusi

That's not a typo. Zusi is listed as a defender and that makes sense. His dip in form and additional depth in the midfield make it unlikely that he plays much there for the national team going forward. But if he can learn to defend, his skill set is pretty well suited to right back. He's played there twice for Sporting KC and will now get to show that he can make the transition for the U.S.

