Bruce Arena announces his first roster since taking over as USMNT manager
The United States is getting ready for January training camp -- which will be finished with a pair of friendlies -- and that means Bruce Arena gets to name his first roster since taking over as the Americans' manager. Because the camp doesn't fall on any FIFA international dates, clubs don't have to release players so it's an all-MLS team, but it still has a handful of stars, some youngsters and even a couple Jurgen Klinsmann snubs.
GK: David Bingham
The Earthquakes goalkeeper was a favorite depth option of Klinsmann and he's getting another look under Arena, but appears to be little more than someone to make up numbers right now.
GK: Stefan Frei
Frei put on a Man of the Match performance at MLS Cup, helping Seattle win the title. He's in the form of his life and this will be the Swiss-born backstop's first U.S. call.
GK: Bill Hamid
Hamid has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS for several years now, but Klinsmann never really showed him much love. Now he's back in camp and looks like the most likely challenger to Tim Howard and Brad Guzan's crowns as the national team's top goalkeepers.
GK: Nick Rimando
Rimando is always steady and managers love his attitude so he's going to keep getting call-ups.
GK: Luis Robles
Robles has established himself as a solid MLS backstop. After a spell out of the national team, he's back.
DF: DaMarcus Beasley
Beasley retired from the national team years ago, only to be coaxed back out by Klinsmann. Ideally, the 34-year-old would have been pushed out of the team by now, but the Americans are very short on left backs.
DF: Steve Birnbaum
Birnbaum ended speculation that he would leave for Europe by signing a new contract with D.C. United and, right now, you'd be hard-pressed to find many better MLS centerbacks.
DF: Brad Evans
Evans' versatility is great to have. He can play in the midfield or at right back. He's even dabbled at centerback. But on top of that, he's a tremendous leader.
DF: Greg Garza
Garza looked like he was going to be the team's left back of the future, but he never quite made the jump and then suffered a serious hip injury. He'll play for Atlanta United this season and try to show he's back at his best. This is his chance to show he can do that for the national team, too.
DF: Matt Hedges
Hedges has anchored the FC Dallas backline for years and helped make them one of the best in MLS. He's gotten a couple U.S. chances, but never quite broke through. Now he has another opportunity.
DF: Taylor Kemp
Kemp isn't flashy by any means, but he's one of the best fullbacks in MLS. He's dependable and that's nothing to sneeze at on a national team devoid of fullbacks.
DF: Chad Marshall
It's weird that Marshall can spend so much of his career as one of MLS's best centerbacks and have so few caps for the U.S. Here's another chance for him.
DF: Keegan Rosenberry
Rosenberry was an All-Star in his first season with the Philadelphia Union in 2016. He just turned 23 years old and, again, the team needs fullbacks. Now he'll get to make his case to be a U.S. regular.
DF: Walker Zimmerman
Zimmerman doesn't do anything extraordinary, but he rarely makes mistakes. Arena is trying to dig a little deeper for centerbacks because so many of their best options play abroad and can't play in this camp.
DF: Graham Zusi
That's not a typo. Zusi is listed as a defender and that makes sense. His dip in form and additional depth in the midfield make it unlikely that he plays much there for the national team going forward. But if he can learn to defend, his skill set is pretty well suited to right back. He's played there twice for Sporting KC and will now get to show that he can make the transition for the U.S.
MF: Kellyn Acosta
Acosta is one of the best young midfielders the U.S. has. He's 21 and already an established MLS starter for one of the league's best teams. The problem is that internationally, be it at the youth level or with the senior team, he's been played at fullback. This could be his chance to make himself a permanent midfielder, which is what he should be.
MF: Alejandro Bedoya
Bedoya is a reliable veteran who is going to be a part of the national team through the 2018 World Cup at least.
MF: Michael Bradley
Bradley had a rough 2016, with his form dipping for club and country, but he remains the national team's best midfielder and captain.
MF: Benny Feilhaber
Feilhaber never got along with Klinsmann and had been frozen out of the team despite putting together a couple exceptional seasons for Sporting KC. With Arena back in the fold, Feilhaber is getting another look and he could be the answer to the Americans' creative woes.
MF: Jermaine Jones
Jones is 35 years old and increasingly injury prone so there is a limit to how much the U.S. can depend on him, but he's still one of their best players when he's fit.
MF: Sacha Kljestan
Kljestan has had a career revival since joining the New York Red Bulls and led MLS in assists last season. That got him invites to the national team in the fall and he flourished. He figures to keep getting chances.
MF: Sebastian Lletget
Lletget was once a highly touted youngster, but he got buried at West Ham. A move to the LA Galaxy, where he played for Arena, put his career back on track. Arena obviously knows him well, but it will be interesting to see what role and position Lletget fills because that has always been a question mark with him.
MF: Kekuta Manneh
Manneh is about to get his American citizenship and will get to play for the country he went to great lengths to be a part of. The 22-year-old has a ton of pace and could be a real threat for the national team.
MF: Dax McCarty
There's nothing spectacular about McCarty's game, unless running a lot is spectacular. He simply conducts the midfield among the best in MLS.
MF: Darlington Nagbe
People have been waiting for Nagbe to become the star he was pegged as coming out of college. That hasn't happened, but he's still supremely skillful and will get a chance to show he can hang at the international level.
MF: Chris Pontius
Pontius had a career revival in 2016 thanks to a run of fitness. Now he's back with the U.S.
MF: Wil Trapp
Trapp turned 24 on January 15 so he's not really young anymore. Now it's time for him to show that he can help conduct the U.S. midfield.
FW: Juan Agudelo
Agudelo was once the youngest U.S. goalscorer ever and he was anointed a future star as a teenager. That never happened, but he is still extraordinarily skillful for an American forward and has found some more consistency with the Revolution.
FW: Jozy Altidore
Altidore and Bobby Wood are American strikers 1A and 1B. He'll be called in every time he's fit.
FW: Jordan Morris
Morris lived up to expectations in his first season as a pro. Now we'll find out if he can stave off the sophomore slump.
FW: Chris Wondolowski
Wondolowski still hasn't figured out how to score for the U.S., but he's always getting call-ups.
FW: Gyasi Zardes
Zardes' entire professional career has been under Arena with the Galaxy. Klinsmann also liked him a lot, so his managers are definitely in his corner. We'll see whether Arena uses him out wide or as an out-and-out striker.