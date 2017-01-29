Here are all of the USMNT players who have reached the hallowed 100 cap mark
Marcelo Balboa
Balboa became the first American to reach 100 caps when he hit the mark at Copa America 1995.
Paul Caligiuri
Caliguiri's 100th cap came just a month after Balboa's, bringing the 100 Cap Club to two total members.
Cobi Jones
Jones hit the centennial mark in an amazing 1-0 win over Brazil at the 1998 Gold Cup. Not bad.
Eric Wynalda
There wasn't much good that came from the 1998 World Cup, but Wynalda's 100th cap was one positive.
Jeff Agoos
Agoos' 100th cap was pretty much perfect. Not only was it in D.C., where he played his club soccer, but it also came against South Africa, the country he lived in as a kid.
Joe-Max Moore
Moore's 100th cap was also his last, but it did come at the 2002 World Cup, which is pretty special.
Claudio Reyna
When you make four World Cup teams, you have a lot of memorable matches. Reyna's 100th came in a friendly, so it wasn't exactly his peak, but Reyna had a lot of peaks.
Earnie Stewart
Stewart picked up the game-winning assist in the United States' 3-2 win over Grenada in 2006 World Cup qualifying. Not a bad way to hit the century mark.
Tony Meola
Meola's picked up his 100th cap in 2006, 18 years after getting his first.
Kasey Keller
Keller played his first match for the U.S. in 1990, but the Americans' glut of goalkeepers made it tough for him to tack up caps. By the time 2007 came around, though, he had finally done it and made it to 100, helping the U.S. beat Canada, 2-1, in the Gold Cup semifinals.
Landon Donovan
When you're the most accomplished national teamer the U.S. has ever had, it doesn't take long for you to reach 100 caps. So when Donovan hit the milestone mark in 2008, less than eight years after his debut, it's no wonder he set U.S. record for quickest to 100.
Carlos Bocanegra
Bocanegra was the U.S. captian by the time he reached 100 caps in 2011, a decade after first debuting for the Americans.
DaMarcus Beasley
Beasley is the only American to ever play in four World Cups so there are a lot of highpoints. His 100th cap, against Belgium in 2013, was one of them.
Clint Dempsey
Dempsey's 100th cap wasn't so good, as the Americans lost to Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier, but he did score the team's lone goal.
Tim Howard
Howard's 100th cap came in the Americans' last friendly before the 2014 World Cup. You know, the same World Cup where he stood on his head and almost single-handedly beat Belgium in the round of 16. The 100 cap club has been kind to him.
Michael Bradley
Bradley hit the 100 mark just days after being named the U.S. captain and went on to notch the game-winning assist as the Americans topped Honduras to open the 2015 Gold Cup.
Jozy Altidore
Altidore is the fourth youngest player to hit 100 caps. The 27-year-old is already has the third-most goals in the history of the national team and only figures to add to that figure.