La Liga stars dominate UEFA’s 2016 Team of the Year

The votes for UEFA's Team of the Year 2016 have been tallied after over 7 million fans (7,146,715, to be exact) voted on UEFA.com for their Team of the Year. Unsurprisingly, Europe provided the bulk of the voting with 48 percent coming from the continent. Asia made up 25 percent, while South America (10 percent), North America (9 percent), Africa (7 percent) and Oceania (1 percent) rounded it all out.

La Liga dominated the vote, with eight (!) players making the final XI. Sorry, Premier League fans, you were shut out. Without further ado, here is UEFA's Team of the Year 2016, as voted on by fans.