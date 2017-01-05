La Liga stars dominate UEFA’s 2016 Team of the Year
The votes for UEFA's Team of the Year 2016 have been tallied after over 7 million fans (7,146,715, to be exact) voted on UEFA.com for their Team of the Year. Unsurprisingly, Europe provided the bulk of the voting with 48 percent coming from the continent. Asia made up 25 percent, while South America (10 percent), North America (9 percent), Africa (7 percent) and Oceania (1 percent) rounded it all out.
La Liga dominated the vote, with eight (!) players making the final XI. Sorry, Premier League fans, you were shut out. Without further ado, here is UEFA's Team of the Year 2016, as voted on by fans.
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Italy)
Buffon made an even 50 percent of voters' teams, racking up 324,336 votes.Getty Images
Defender: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain)
The highest vote-getter of the entire final XI, Ramos received 488,908 votes. A whopping 75 percent of the teams created had Ramos in them.
Defender: Gerard Pique (Barcelona/Spain)
Pique was selected in 39 percent of teams, collecting 253,437 votes.TF-Images
Defender: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich/Germany)
Bayern Munich's Boateng received 238,173 votes and made 37 percent of teams.TF-Images
Defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)
Bonnucci raked in 261,030 votes and found himself in 40 percent of the teams selected.
Midfielder: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona/Spain)
Iniesta accrued 332,914 votes, making 51 percent of teams.Anadolu Agency
Midfielder: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Germany)
Kroos slotted into 41 percent of fan-made teams and garnered 267,443 votes.Getty Images
Midfielder: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)
Modric led all midfielders with 381,234 votes. He slotted into 59 percent of teams.TF-Images
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)
Ronaldo raked in the most votes of the forward players with 450,220. He was named in 69 percent of teams.
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Messi landed in 64 percent of teams and collected 418,448 votes.
Forward: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)
The final forward spot was always going to be up for grabs (Messi and Ronaldo were shoo-ins), and Griezmann nabbed it with 203,926 votes. He was selected into 31 percent of team lineups.Power Sport Images