Christian Pulisic makes UEFA’s breakthrough team of 2016
UEFA named their breakthrough team of 2016 and while they didn't set out any conditions or parameters for how one makes the team, the name makes it clear enough.
And it's a pretty good team.TF-Images Getty Images
Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola, PSG
It's not easy to find a breakthrough goalkeeper because goalkeepers are rarely young and they take a while to come through. Areola stole Kevin Trapp's job as PSG's starter this fall and played well for a couple months, but then struggled and lost his spot by the end of the year. Again, finding breakthrough goalkeepers is tough.Jean Catuffe Getty Images,
Defender: Sergi Roberto, Barcelona
Roberto has found a role as Barcelona's utility man. His ability to play several positions has made him indispensable to the Blaugrana and he's now playing most every match, even if in different spots.Manuel Queimadelos Alonso Getty Images
Defender: Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona
Barcelona paid Lyon €25 million for Umtiti, so they clearly rated him highly, but he's still managed to exceed expectations. He's a regular starter for the team, including in the Champions League.Getty Images Getty Images
Defender: Victor Lindelof, Benfica
Lindelof has been so good that Manchester United reportedly want him, and not to be a down-the-road fix. They think he can shore up their defense immediately. Considering the way he's played for Benfica, that's not ridiculous either.Gualter Fatia Getty Images
Midfielder: Thomas Lemar, Monaco
Monaco won their group in this season's Champions League and Lemar had a lot to do with it. The midfielder scored two of his seven goals on the campaign in European competition, igniting a bidding war for his services, but Monaco probably won't sell until the summer.
Midfielder: Renato Sanches, Bayern Munich
This one is a gimme. All Sanches has done is shine in European competitions this year, winning the Euros with Portugal and playing in all but one of Bayern Munich's group stage matches.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
Sanches would have been the easiest pick for this list if it wasn't for Kimmich. He has starred at center back, right back and central midfield for Bayern Munich and Germany across all European competitions. He's as good as it gets with youngsters.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Midfielder: Raphael Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund
Guerreiro is one of three Borussia Dortmund players to make this team. He joined them in the summer and immediately stepped in as one of their more impactful players. He's like a bullet on the wing, and he even picked up a European Championship winner's medal with Portugal in July.TF-Images Getty Images
Forward: Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Pulisic made his first team debut in January and never looked back. He quickly became a first-team regular and, at a team full of amazing young talent, the 18-year-old American is one of the best. He scored two goals in the spring and has two more this fall, to go along with some excellent playmaking.Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Forward: Andre Silva, Porto
The 21-year-old didn't become a first-team regular for Porto until this season, but he has 15 goals already, five of which came in the Champions League. Porto are in the round of 16 in large part due to Silva, so it's no wonder that most of Europe's top clubs are sniffing around.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Forward: Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund
Like Guerreiro, Dembele joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer and never looked back. He slotted right into the first team and was a threat to opposing defenses right away. He picked up one goal in the Champions League, as BVB won their group over Real Madrid, and added a couple assists too.Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Manager: Zinedine Zidane
He got the job in January, won the Champions League in May and has Real Madrid undefeated across all competitions in the fall. Best breakout manager, or maybe just best manager, period?