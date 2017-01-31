Transfer Deadline Day: All the moves as they happen
Welcome to Transfer Deadline Day! Here is a running list of the biggest deals done so far today. The window is now officially shut, but late moves can still trickle through. Updated at 6:28 p.m. ET
Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho appears set to join Crystal Palace on loan.
Burnley have broken their club transfer record securing Robbie Brady from Norwich City. He joins the Clarets on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Zenit are expected to announce the arrival of Branislav Ivanovic from Chelsea any minute, as the defender all but confirmed the move with this selfie.
Also, Hull City reinforced their relegation fight, having added Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal on loan.
Watford striker Odion Ighalo is on his way to China, having agreed to a permanent move with Changchun Yatai. After a great 2015 campaign, Ighalo has scored just one goal in 18 appearances for Watford this season.
Fulham has signed Ivorian striker Cyriac on loan.
Gabriel Obertan has joined Wigan Athletic, the club confirmed.
And PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu will move to Osasuna on loan, after completing another loan spell at Spanish side Sevilla.Ian Walton
Arsenal have loaned 20-year-old American Gedion Zelalem to VVV Venlo in the Netherlands, along with 21-year-old Chuba Akpom to Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.
Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers have acquired winger/striker Marvin Emnes from Swansea.
FC St. Pauli confirmed that they have agreed to part ways with American winger Fafa Picault, who will join Philadelphia Union pending a medical. Picault has earned one appearance for the USMNT.
A deal that sends Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew to Swansea in a swap for Neil Taylor has now gone through, according to the BBC.
Also, an impatient Adam Le Fondre has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Cardiff City.Neville Williams
19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has made the move to Leverkusen from K.R.C. Genk for a reported 12m euro deal.
Lille has been busy this Deadline Day, bringing in four new players including touted Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi.Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Getty Images
Former Everton striker Lacina Traore has joined Sporting Gijon on loan for the rest of the season from Monaco.AFP/Getty Images JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
Free agent striker Emanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.Action Images Paul Childs
Sunderland manager David Moyes continues his campaign to get the band back together, bringing over Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo from Everton. They will join former Toffees Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe, who have already made the move.Getty Images Getty Images
Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba will make his return to Besiktas in Turkey on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenua.ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images ChinaFotoPress
Hull City have signed central defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.Getty Images Claudio Villa
This one broke yesterday, but will be finalized today pending a medical: Southampton have reportedly agreed to a £14m fee for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The 25-year-old striker has been out of favor with the Italian club, not starting a game since November.
Southampton have also acquired 21-year-old goalkeeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice.Getty Images Getty Images
PSG's Jese Rodriguez has joined Las Palmas on loan.AP