Transfer Deadline Day: All the moves as they happen

Welcome to Transfer Deadline Day! Here is a running list of the biggest deals done so far today. Updated at 5:40 p.m. ET

Burnley have broken their club transfer record securing Robbie Brady from Norwich City. He joins the Clarets on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Zenit are expected to announce the arrival of Branislav Ivanovic from Chelsea any minute, as the defender all but confirmed the move with this selfie.

Also, Hull City reinforced their relegation fight, having added Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal on loan.