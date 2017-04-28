Tottenham are officially going to play their home matches at Wembley next season

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they will leave their 118-year-old stadium, White Hart Lane, after the season. That gives them just two matches left at the venerable old ground -- against Arsenal and Manchester United, so not a bad way to go out -- before moving to Wembley for the 2017/18 season.
Wembley will be the team's home for a year, a decision that came after 18 months of negotiations with the FA, who own and operate the stadium.
The reason Spurs need to leave White Hart Lane is so they can finish building their new stadium. They've begun building their new ground, but the footprint overlaps with the old stadium, so they need to move out, demolish White Hart Lane and then finish building the new venue.
The new stadium will seat 61,000, a huge increase from the 36,000 that currently fit at White Hart Lane. It will be the largest club ground in London and will feature a 17,000-seat single stand behind one goal, making for Spurs' own "kop."
The stadium will also play host to two NFL games a year, as well as concerts, and it will anchor adjacent development. It is expected to transform the financial potential of Tottenham, and make it so Spurs can compete financially with the biggest clubs in the Premier League.
It will take a year to finish construction on the new stadium, though, necessitating a season at a new stadium. Originally, Tottenham considering Stadium mk, but fans resisted playing in Milton Keynes, so they settled on Wembley.
Spurs are already familiar with Wembley. They played their Champions League fixtures there this season, but it didn't go so well. They lost their first two matches at Wembley and by the time they returned for their third, they were already eliminated. Add that to an FA Cup semifinal loss at the famed stadium and Spurs haven't been treated particularly well by their soon-to-be temporary home this season.
Wembley has a bigger pitch than White Hart Lane, so that will take some adjustment. It's also a bigger stadium with less atmosphere, so that doesn't help. But Spurs aim to compete for the Premier League, make a run in the Champions League and win trophies next season. They can only do that if they win home matches, which will mean winning at Wembley.
But before getting to Wembley, they have to bring down the curtain on White Hart Lane. There is still one last North London derby to play there before saying goodbye against Manchester United. With Spurs in second place, spirits have never been higher in Tottenham. Now toss in an emotional farewell to the 118-year-old home and you have the makings of a couple sensational nights at the Lane.