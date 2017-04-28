Tottenham are officially going to play their home matches at Wembley next season

But before getting to Wembley, they have to bring down the curtain on White Hart Lane. There is still one last North London derby to play there before saying goodbye against Manchester United. With Spurs in second place, spirits have never been higher in Tottenham. Now toss in an emotional farewell to the 118-year-old home and you have the makings of a couple sensational nights at the Lane.

Then it's off to Wembley for a year.