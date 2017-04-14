4 things to watch for this soccer weekend

Sandwiched between two European dates, this weekend's soccer might not have the oomph of the midweek slates, but there are still matches that warrant keen attention. Title chases are coming down to the wire and we even have a derby in Italy.
Here are 4 things to keep an eye on:
How will Barcelona respond?
It's been a tough week for Barcelona, losing to Malaga last Saturday and dropping the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Juventus midweek. What's been most alarming is that they haven't scored in either contest. They'll be faced with a difficult decision on Saturday against Real Sociedad. On one hand, La Liga isn't lost (they're down 3 points to Real Madrid, who have a match in hand). On the other hand, they face a quick turnaround on Wednesday to try and keep their Champions League hope alive. Luis Enrique will need to find a way to both balance his team and boost their confidence.
Derby della Madonnina
The Derby della Madonnina (or Milan Derby, if you prefer not saying fun words) is back on the menu this Saturday. Inter and A.C. Milan's rivalry dates back all the way to the early 1900s, and while both sides haven't been the powerhouses of years ago there's still plenty of drama. Inter, with goal-scoring threat Mauro Icardi, are just two points back of their crosstown rivals. A win would see them leapfrog A.C. Milan and put on damper on the buzz surrounding their recent sale to Chinese investors. It might be a petty reason to get up for a derby, but best believe that spoiling the fun would be a great time for Inter.
How risky will Bayern be?
Bayern's focus should be on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, full stop. That's not to take anything away from their match against Bayer Leverkusen, but Bayern have a 10-point gap in the league and it might as well be a 50-point gap. The league is theirs already, barring the unthinkable. Losing the first leg of their Champions League tie 2-1 means they'll have work to do when they visit the Bernabeu midweek. With the health of Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels up in the air, will they play against Bayer if fit? Or will Carlo Ancelotti err on the side of caution?
Jose Mourinho's last shot at Chelsea (this season)
The Blues look like shoo-ins for the Premier League title, but the last hiccup in their way is a familiar one. Chelsea's seven-point cushion atop the league could be cut to four if Spurs win on Saturday and Chelsea slip at Old Trafford on Sunday. Mourinho would love nothing more than to get one over on his former club, too. Things aren't going according to plan in his first season with Manchester United, but putting some pressure on the Blues would surely make his day. Chelsea beat United 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup, but both of those matches came at Stamford Bridge. Perhaps the tides will turn at the Theater of Dreams.