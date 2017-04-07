6 things to watch for this soccer weekend

It's a derby bonanza (Is that a thing? It is now!) this weekend in soccer. Real Madrid take on Atletico and Bayern host Dortmund in a busy slate, plus there's plenty of non-rivalry action to stay on top of.
Here are 6 things to keep an eye on:
A crosstown derby in Madrid
Atletico can blow the La Liga title race wide open with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. While odds of a title are long for Los Colchoneros, a victory would surely boost their spirits ... as well as Barcelona's title hopes. The derby presents the first major challenge in a stacked April for Real Madrid, who are rolling at the moment. Zinedine Zidane opted to rest his usual attacking trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, so expect fireworks.
A Champions League spot up for grabs in Italy
It looks like Napoli and Lazio's titles hope are done, but there's still plenty to play for in Serie A. Namely: Champions League qualification. As it stands, Napoli have a four-point advantage over Lazio for the third and final spot out of Italy. Lazio could make major inroads with a win, but both teams are in stellar form in league play. Napoli have lost just one of their past 10, while Lazio have lost two of 10. If there's going to be a battle for third place, it's likely to come down to these two sides.
Craig Shakespeare looking to make history
Only two other managers in Premier League history have won their first six matches in charge: Pep Guardiola with Man City and Carlo Ancelotti with Chelsea. Shakespeare can join that duo with a win Sunday. It won't be easy, though, as the Foxes visit Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees have been up and down the past few weeks, but a win puts them right back into the mix for a European spot. A couple of months ago, this fixture would have had "skip" written all over it. Now, it's one of the weekend's most intriguing matches in England.
Goals, goals, goals in MLS
Say what you will about Minnesota United, but if you're a fan of goals then they're the team to watch. Yes, they're giving them up at an abysmal clip — 20 in 5 matches — but at least they're matching it with some production up front. They also claimed their first MLS win last week against RSL, so confidence should be high. Meanwhile, Dallas fancy themselves contenders for MLS Cup. Putting on a show against the Loons after losing in the CONCACAF Champions League could be just what the doctor ordered.
Ligue 1's title race still neck-and-neck
Monaco still lead PSG by three points in the race for the Ligue 1 title, but this certainly looks like a race that'll go down to the wire. The two title-hopefuls face a pair of mid-table teams, with Monaco visiting Angers on Saturday, and PSG hosting Guingamp on Sunday. Since they're playing first, Monaco could either put pressure on PSG to keep pace or leave the door open for the Parisians to slip into a tie on points in the table. Worth noting: Paris St. Germain stomped Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final last weekend, so there could be a mental advantage at play as they enter the home stretch.
Der Klassiker on FS1
The hottest rivalry in Germany takes centerstage on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund visit Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker. The pregame show starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1, followed by the clash between two of the Bundesliga's biggest teams. With the Bundesliga title all but wrapped up for Bayern, will the Bavarians rest some key starters ahead of a busy week in the Champions League? Similarly, will Dortmund consider doing the same? Regardless of if they start or not, strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski will be chomping at the bit to keep scoring. They're Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the race for the league's leading scorer.