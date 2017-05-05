9 things to watch for this soccer weekend

As the soccer seasons wind down, the stakes keep growing. There are rivalry clashes, relegation scraps and a whole lot more. Entering the weekend, what do you need to know?
Here are 9 things to keep an eye on:
Chelsea still pushing for a title, but Spurs not far behind
Spurs are still chasing Chelsea for the Premier League title, but with just four matches left there's not much time to close the gap. The good news for Tottenham is they'll have ample time to make the Blues sweat out the weekend if they beat West Ham on Friday. The Blues don't play again until Monday, although they'll play relegation candidates in Middlesbrough. A win for Spurs would trim Chelsea's lead to one point until Chelsea host Boro. Any other result from Spurs, though, and Chelsea can just about get the champagne ready.
Hamburg's hopes hanging by a thread
The only team not to be relegated from the Bundesliga, Hamburg could do themselves a huge favor on Sunday. They'll take on Mainz (live, 9:30 ET on FS1), who also have 33 points in the competition. Hamburg's inferior goal difference currently puts them in the relegation playoff, but toppling Mainz would give them some breathing room.
Will Barcelona or Real Madrid slip in La Liga?
Barcelona and Real Madrid are also taking their fight down to the wire, with both Spanish giants sitting on 81 points. Real Madrid will clinch the title if they win out, though, as they have an extra game in hand. If the two teams finish level on points, Barcelona hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Blaugranas also don't have to worry about the Champions League, while Real Madrid must balance that tournament down the stretch. They face a tough test on Saturday, though, as fifth-place Villarreal visit. The Yellow Submarine are on three-game winning streak that includes a victory at Atletico Madrid, so they won't be an easy out.
Monaco zeroing in on Ligue 1 crown
PSG pretty much gifted Monaco the Ligue 1 title with a loss at Nice last week, and now the principality club can take another large step toward the championship with a win at Nancy on Saturday. Monaco's Champions League hopes look to have been dashed at the hands of Juventus, but breaking up Paris St. Germain's monopoly on the Ligue 1 title would be a decent consolation prize.
Juventus can clinch another Scudetto
The Old Lady can clinch their sixth consecutive Serie A title at home over the weekend. Roma can delay the celebration, but it's really just a formality at this point. Juventus boast a nine-point gap on second-place Roma, who will take on AC Milan. Juventus are almost sure to win their derby match against Torino, rattling off an unfathomable run of 33 consecutive home victories in Serie A, dating back to September 2015. Torino, however, are comfortably mid-table and are on a six-match unbeaten run. Roma need to win to keep the heat on Juventus, but even now it'd be little more than a slight simmer.
MLS offers up a rematch of Cup finalists
Toronto FC will be out for revenge on Saturday as they visit the Sounders in Seattle on Saturday. The two last met in the MLS Cup final back in December, where the Sounders edged the Canadian side in a penalty shootout. It's a bit too early in the season to go making bold proclamations about their chances of returning to the final, but TFC are off to a solid start with 16 points from nine matches. The Sounders have gained 10 from eight of their matches played.
The hunt for Bundesliga's Golden Boot
With the Bundesliga title race all sewed up, there's another crown worth keeping an eye on: the Golden Boot. The annual subplot for who can be the league's highest scorer is as compelling as ever, as Bayern's Robert Lewandowski and BVB's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are neck and neck. Bayern's front man has the slender lead with 28 goals to Aubameyang's 27. That gap could grow wider by the end of the weekend, as Dortmund face the stingy Hoffenheim while Bayern take on porous (and last-placed) Darmstadt.
Julian Nagelsmann aims to keep rolling
In just his first full season as Hoffenheim's manager, Julian Nagelsmann has taken Hoffenheim from the brink of relegation (they finished 15th last season) to battling for the Champions League. Currently in third, a win against Dortmund this weekend would put Hoffenheim in pole position to automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage. One of the game's brightest young stars, Nagelsmann is just 29 years old. Let that sink in.
Manager vs. Manager
The rivalry between Arsenal and United doesn't need much to make it spicy, but the history of vitriol between their two managers definitely adds an extra kick. Arsene Wenger extended an olive branch to Jose Mourinho ahead of their clash, but there's very little love lost between the two. Given this could be Wenger's meeting against Mou as Arsenal boss, you know that the Portuguese would love to keep his almost pristine record against the Frenchman intact. There are European implications in play, too, but those might take a back seat to the drama in the technical areas.