9 things to watch for this soccer weekend

Chelsea still pushing for a title, but Spurs not far behind

Spurs are still chasing Chelsea for the Premier League title, but with just four matches left there's not much time to close the gap. The good news for Tottenham is they'll have ample time to make the Blues sweat out the weekend if they beat West Ham on Friday. The Blues don't play again until Monday, although they'll play relegation candidates in Middlesbrough. A win for Spurs would trim Chelsea's lead to one point until Chelsea host Boro. Any other result from Spurs, though, and Chelsea can just about get the champagne ready.