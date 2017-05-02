7 takeaways from Real Madrid’s monster win vs. Atletico Madrid in Champions League semifinals

Ronaldo did it again. The Champions League's all-time leading goal-scorer added a hat trick on Tuesday in Real Madrid's first-leg semifinal victory against Atletico Madrid. It was a dazzling display from the home side, who are in prime position to make the final after Tuesday's 3-0 win.
Here are 7 takeaways from the match.
Real's fans rubbed their success in Atletico's faces
Atletico's recent failures against Real Madrid in the Champions League are well-known, but the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu made sure to remind their opponents just in case. A massive tifo was unfurled to show all of the locations where Real Madrid have won their 11 Champions League finals. Two of those instances came in the past three years against Atletico. The banter certainly wasn't subtle for the rival fanbase.
The keepers made remarkable early saves
The first half had plenty of action, but there could have been at least two more goals if not for the heroics of the goalkeepers. After Real Madrid went up early, Raphael Varane had a golden chance to double the hosts' lead with a flying header. Atletico's Jan Oblak made a lightning-quick adjustment to get a paw on the ball and keep the ball out of the net. Moments later, Kevin Gameiro nearly rounded Keylor Navas on a brilliant run, but the Costa Rican goalkeeper charged and made a critical challenge.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Cold as ice
Real Madrid's main man was johnny-on-the-spot for the opening goal, reacting to a scuffed Casemiro attempt to head past Jan Oblak. Ronaldo's been ruthless in front of the net as of late, sending in another rocket in the second half, and completing his hat trick late. Could the secret to his success be peroxide? Since frosting the tips of his world-famous coif, he's scored seven goals in his last four matches in all competitions. It's like his throwback 'do has him playing like he's years younger. That, or he's just really, really good and the hair is just a coincidence.
Where's Karim Benzema been?
It didn't matter in the end as Ronaldo went off, but Benzema was largely ineffective on the day. He hasn't scored in the Champions League since the first leg of the round of 16 tie against Napoli and left a number of easy chances on the table on Tuesday. Furthermore, the Frenchman misplayed a handful of passes that could have put his teammates in position to score. Sure, he got the assist on Ronaldo's second, but that was more down to CR7 bullying Filipe Luis and uncorking a screamer.
Raphael Varane came back at the perfect time
Zinedine Zidane rolled the dice somewhat selecting Varane to anchor his defense alongside Sergio Ramos. Varane only recently returned to training and hadn't played a full 90 minutes in months, but Zizou went with the young, talented Frenchman. It paid off, as not only did Varane handle what was asked of him, but his presence allowed Nacho to come into the fold when Dani Carvajal had to leave injured.
Someone, free Isco
Isco's fought and fought for his place at Real Madrid, but it still seems like he's looked at as nothing more than a squad player. Gareth Bale's injury allowed Isco to feature for just over an hour, and the Spaniard was impressive. He completed pass after pass all around the pitch and certainly looks like he'd be a welcome addition to a number of teams. In fact, Isco misplayed just one pass the whole match, per Squawka. There are plenty of suitors for the 25-year-old, that's for sure, but Real Madrid would surely like to keep him if they can.
Atletico are going to need a miracle
Ronaldo was simply unstoppable on the day. While you never want to call a tie with another leg to play, no team in Champions League history has overturned a first-leg 3-0 defeat in the semis. Real Madrid were relentless and Atletico were uncharacteristically bad. Not getting an away goal leaves Atletico with a massive mountain to climb. It looks more and more likely that Real Madrid are going to be the team that eliminates Atletico yet again.
