7 takeaways from Real Madrid’s monster win vs. Atletico Madrid in Champions League semifinals

The keepers made remarkable early saves

The first half had plenty of action, but there could have been at least two more goals if not for the heroics of the goalkeepers. After Real Madrid went up early, Raphael Varane had a golden chance to double the hosts' lead with a flying header. Atletico's Jan Oblak made a lightning-quick adjustment to get a paw on the ball and keep the ball out of the net. Moments later, Kevin Gameiro nearly rounded Keylor Navas on a brilliant run, but the Costa Rican goalkeeper charged and made a critical challenge.