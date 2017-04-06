Daunting April could make or break Real Madrid’s season

April isn’t even a week old and Real Madrid already have two matches in the books. Even more daunting: They’ll play seven more before the calendar turns to May. By then, they could be looking at a lost season – or they could be through to the Champions League semifinals and sitting pretty in the La Liga title hunt. With a pair of wins against Alaves and Leganes already in the books, they’re off to an ideal start.

The real speed bumps are yet to come, though, and it all comes down to how deftly still relatively inexperienced manager Zinedine Zidane balances his squad during this hectic period. It’s not just that Los Merengues will average a match nearly every three days during April, it’s the difficulty they face. In their month-long stretch, Real Madrid will host Atletico in a Madrid derby before traveling to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League then visiting relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon.