Ranking the Champions League semifinal draws we want to see most

We've gotten a Madrid Derby final in two of the last three Champions League finals, which has been amazing, but do we really want it again? Plus, seeing them match up over two legs and have to adjust would be fascinating. Toss in the tie moving from one side of the city to the other, instead of a neutral venue like in the final, would be tremendous. The Bernabeu and Calderon in semifinal derbies? Yes please.

Oh and elsewhere it's just the best tactical team left in Juventus against Monaco's kids. Let's do this.