Ranking the Champions League semifinal draws we want to see most

The final four teams of the UEFA Champions League are set: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco.
Who will play who in the semifinals? That will be determined by Friday's draw, but which draws do we most want to see?
Getty ImagesAlex Livesey
3
Real Madrid vs. Monaco and Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid against Monaco could be a thrill ride, with incredible pace and chances on both ends. But Juventus and Atletico Madrid may be a total bore. Both teams are too disciplined and have such great managers that odds are it would end up a locked up, slow-paced slog.
Getty Images
2
Real Madrid vs. Juventus and Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco
It looks like Real Madrid and Juventus are the two best teams left in the competition and, normally, that'd mean you want them to meet in the final. But that means they only play each other once, while a semifinal match-up means we get to see them square off twice. That's pretty appealing, as is Monaco's offensive juggernaut against Atletico Madrid's magnificent defense.
ANSAAP
1
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid and Juventus vs. Monaco
We've gotten a Madrid Derby final in two of the last three Champions League finals, which has been amazing, but do we really want it again? Plus, seeing them match up over two legs and have to adjust would be fascinating. Toss in the tie moving from one side of the city to the other, instead of a neutral venue like in the final, would be tremendous. The Bernabeu and Calderon in semifinal derbies? Yes please.
Oh and elsewhere it's just the best tactical team left in Juventus against Monaco's kids. Let's do this.