Takeaways from all of Tuesday’s Premier League matches as none of the contenders win
Leicester can't get away from the relegation race
Leicester haven't really been in the relegation race this season, but they also haven't been able to escape the fringes of it. Every time they look like they're going to get some comfort, they lose. Kind of like they did on Tuesday, conceding late and letting Burnley take all three points. With Swansea, Palace and Boro all starting to look better, the Foxes better be scared.PA Wire AP
Swansea have life ... seriously
Swansea were so bad for most of the season that they had essentially been relegated already in the eyes of most people, but they beat Southampton, 2-1, on Tuesday and now they have some breathing room. This wasn't a lone win or even a lucky one either. They're legitimately playing better, in large part because the defense is a step up from embarrassing now and they get Gylfi Sigurdsson the ball more now. That's really all they need and while they're not going to get out of the relegation race, they have to feel better about their standing in it.PA Wire AP
Arsenal lose ground
On a day that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all picked up a point, Arsenal came up empty. That's especially damaging because they had the easiest match -- home to Watford. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool played each other and Spurs had to go away. Both Manchester United and City will be favorites in their matches on Wednesday and the Gunners could be looking at a matchday in which they did the worst among their challengers. That's tough to swallow when you're home to a bottom half team.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
No luck for Crystal Palace
Sam Allardyce's men picked up a 2-0 win over Bournemouth and yet they're still in the drop zone. That's because Swansea also won and this seems to be a theme for Palace. Little goes right, and even when something does, they still can't get a leg up.PA Wire AP
Frustration for Tottenham
Spurs played Sunderland off the pitch and, on another day, could have won by three or four goals. But they had shots blocked (sometimes accidentally) and just missed the post on a half dozen occasions so they had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Sunderland. That's not a bad result, but it's also not a good one and not what they will feel like they deserved. With the fight for the top four as tight as ever, they may regret dropping these two points later on.PA Wire AP
The recipe for a draw
Middlesbrough are happy to take any points they can and West Brom are grinding out results to stay in the top half. Middlesbrough had most of the ball, but West Brom an edge in shots. Neither team was too ambitious and neither got a star performance from anyone.
Sound like how you end up with a draw? Because that's the perfect recipe for one and they ended 1-1.PA Wire AP