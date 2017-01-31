Takeaways from all of Tuesday’s Premier League matches as none of the contenders win

Arsenal lose ground

On a day that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all picked up a point, Arsenal came up empty. That's especially damaging because they had the easiest match -- home to Watford. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool played each other and Spurs had to go away. Both Manchester United and City will be favorites in their matches on Wednesday and the Gunners could be looking at a matchday in which they did the worst among their challengers. That's tough to swallow when you're home to a bottom half team.

