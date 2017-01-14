Takeaways from all of Saturday’s EPL action, as Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs dominate

Arsenal's multi-headed attack

Olivier Giroud was fantastic, again. Alexis Sanchez was predictably brilliant. But Arsenal also got help from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and the return of Mesut Ozil. Toss in Swansea kicking the ball into their own net and it was stunning just how many people were involved in the Gunners' attack as they cruised to a 4-0 win.

