Takeaways from all of Saturday’s EPL action, as Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs dominate
Harry Kane had an incredible week
Kane's week started with the birth of his first child and wrapped up with him scoring a hat trick to lead Spurs to a 4-0 win over West Brom that has them second in the table. Kane is now just a goal off the top spot on the Premier League goal chart, but he probably doesn't care much right now. He's having too good of a week.Getty Images Getty Images
New manager, new Hull
Marco Silva's first match in charge of Hull went as well as it could have. The Tigers looked like a new team, confident with the ball and able to fend off Bournemouth without it. The 3-1 scoreline was indicative of the 90 minutes played and, just maybe, there's hope that Hull can stay up.Getty Images Getty Images
Joey Barton back in the headlines
You can't get away from Barton. Whether it's him saying or doing something ridiculous, or winning his team points, he makes the headlines. So when he scored a free kick to earn Burnley a 1-0 win, you couldn't be too shocked. After all, you have to be legitimately very good to keep getting signed with all that baggage.Getty Images Getty Images
Arsenal's multi-headed attack
Olivier Giroud was fantastic, again. Alexis Sanchez was predictably brilliant. But Arsenal also got help from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and the return of Mesut Ozil. Toss in Swansea kicking the ball into their own net and it was stunning just how many people were involved in the Gunners' attack as they cruised to a 4-0 win.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Watford need a Plan B
Watford are an incredibly physical team that gives opponents serious problems. Most teams just can't cope with it and they've shot up the table for a reason. But Middlesbrough were able to stand up to them on Saturday and the Hornets slumped to a 0-0 draw. At some point, Watford will need to come up with something other than "bully the other team" because that's their only approach right now.Getty Images Getty Images
Michail Antonio is making West Ham tick
Dimitri Payet obviously gets headlines and Andy Carroll was the star for his fabulous goal on Saturday, but Antonio might be West Ham's most important player. He had all three assists in the Hammers' 3-0 win and he continues to be at the heart of the West Ham attack. He's not a sexy player, but he's having an amazing season.
Seriously, someone help Jermain Defoe out
Another match, another goal for Defoe. But once again, Sunderland lost. Defoe can't keep the Black Cats up all by himself, no matter how brilliant he is.Getty Images Getty Images
Diego Costa drama dies for a day
After days of talk about Costa, whether he was going to China, whether he was mad at Antonio Conte and pretty much anything else that could be thought up to drum up some drama, Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at Leicester. It wasn't a vintage Blues performance and they could have used Costa, who did not play, but they'll be happy to wrap up three points and get to talk about soccer for a day.Getty Images Getty Images