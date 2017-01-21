Takeaways from Saturday’s Premier League action as Liverpool and Man United stumble
Liverpool's defense slips up
Liverpool scored two goals at home against one of the worst teams in the league. That should be enough to take all three points, but it wasn't because their defense was atrocious. They fell asleep, allowing Fernando Llorente to score two early goals, and then made it too easy for Swansea to score the match-winner late on. The doubts about whether their defense is good enough to mount a serious title chase will not go away after this one.
Heurelho Gomes stole three points
Watford didn't play poorly by any means, but they should not have won at Bournemouth. The only reason they did was Gomes. The Watfrod goalkeeper made a pair of magnificent saves on deflected shots that looked bound to loop over him, and that was what ensured their 2-1 win.Getty Images Getty Images
It might be time to bury Sunderland
West Brom are a good team and winning away there is not easy, but Sunderland looked entirely inept in their trip to the Hawthorns. They're now dead last in the league and, frankly, there's no reason to believe they'll climb out of the cellar.Getty Images Getty Images
No Dimitri Payet, no problem
The Payet drama will not go away, but it doesn't seem to matter much to West Ham. As brilliant as Payet is, the Hammers have played just fine without him of late. At this point, it might be wise for West Ham to just let Payet go and reinvest that money down the road because they don't need the Frenchman now. A 3-1 win at Middlesbrough showed it.Getty Images Getty Images
Remember when Crystal Palace were fun?
Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace were one of the most fun teams in the league. Whenever they played, you knew there would be chances and goals. Now, under Sam Allardyce, that's gone. They're responsible, disciplined and defensive. That isn't so great when they concede late and lose to Everton at home, which happened on Saturday. Allardyce has undoubtedly made Palace better, and that's what matters, but they're still not good and now they're just boring too.
Wayne Rooney to the rescue
Manchester United had been unlucky all match. Well, either that or wasteful, but regardless, they had played pretty well and looked set to lose. That would snap their 16-match unbeaten streak and hurt their top four hopes, but Rooney's amazing free kick earned them a 1-1 draw at Stoke in stoppage time. A point isn't the best result for United, but at least it's a result. Plus, Rooney's goal made him the club's all-time leading goalscorer. As far as "bad" matches go, this isn't awful.Getty Images Getty Images