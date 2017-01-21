Takeaways from Saturday’s Premier League action as Liverpool and Man United stumble

Liverpool's defense slips up

Liverpool scored two goals at home against one of the worst teams in the league. That should be enough to take all three points, but it wasn't because their defense was atrocious. They fell asleep, allowing Fernando Llorente to score two early goals, and then made it too easy for Swansea to score the match-winner late on. The doubts about whether their defense is good enough to mount a serious title chase will not go away after this one.