The biggest match remaining for each of the Premier League’s top 7 teams

The Premier League is entering the final stretch, with the top teams all jostling for position in the table. It's a two-team race for the title between Chelsea and Tottenham, but there are coveted Champions League spots up for grabs as well. Plus, teams with nothing left to play for can always turn heel and play spoiler for their opponents.
With only a handful of matches left, here is the one biggest match remaining for each team in the Premier League's top 7.
Arsenal — at Tottenham (April 30)
There's bad news and good news for Arsenal. The bad news is that they're in seventh place, on the outside looking in when it comes to Champions League places. The good news is that they have plenty of opportunities to stake their claim on the top 4. They've played three fewer matches than sixth-placed Everton and have on match in hand on Man United and Man City.
Still, it's a big hill for the Gunners to climb and they can't afford to drop any points. While each match is important, their visit to Tottenham in the North London derby remains the biggest on their docket. They should beat Leicester in the coming days, and beating Spurs would give them all sorts of momentum in the race. Also, it's a derby. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Everton — at Arsenal (May 21)
The Toffees have just four more matches on their Premier League calendar, and reaching the Champions League would require quite a bit of help. They could play spoiler against Chelsea on April 30, but the most important game still on their schedule comes at the end of it.
Everton will visit Arsenal on the last day of Premier League play in a match that could have serious implications. Assuming both sides have had good months, this match could decide a fourth and final Champions League spot. That's assuming a lot and probably won't be the case, but if it is then it could be one of the most compelling matches of the final day.
Manchester United — at Man City (April 27)
Unlike their English competition, United have to worry about playing in the Europa League during the home stretch of the season. They also face the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City while balancing the Europa semifinals (as well as the final, should they advance). Needless to say, it's a busy final few weeks for the Red Devils.
Among all those contests though, the Manchester Derby holds the most weight of the Premier League slate. The two Manchester Clubs are jostling for position, with at least one of the two expected to clinch Champions League play. A result in Thursday's match would go a long way toward realizing that goal.
Manchester City — vs. Man United (April 27)
Of course, City's biggest remaining match is the Manchester Derby, too. City have a one-point cushion in fourth place ahead of United, something they'd be demoralized to see let slip this week. City's title hopes might be dashed (along with their other trophy hopes) but missing out on the Champions League would be killer.
City already got a win against their crosstown rivals back in September. While it's not a trophy, earning the season sweep against United while also boosting their Champions League credentials wouldn't be the worst consolation prize.
Liverpool — vs. Middlesbrough (May 21)
With 66 points, Liverpool sit in third and should see the Champions League next season when all is said and done. And yet, confidence levels aren't exactly high around Anfield. Dropping easy points could be the reason why. The Reds lost to Crystal Palace last time out and they've made a habit of falling flat against weaker competition.
That leaves their match against Middlesbrough as the biggest tilt left on their calendar. Despite the rest of their competition being roughly midtable, Boro are near shoo-ins for relegation. Liverpool have already lost to two relegation candidates in Swansea and Hull, plus drew Sunderland. They've beaten Boro before, but can they do it again? It seems like a no-brainer, but the evidence suggests otherwise.
Tottenham — vs. Man United (May 14)
Following Chelsea's win on Tuesday, Spurs face a provisional seven-point gap to track down the Blues. A win against Palace on Wednesday would restore the four-point disparity with an equal amount of matches played. Spurs' slate down the stretch includes a North London derby, but the argument can be made that their biggest match actually comes toward the end of the season.
If Spurs continue their winning ways, United could present their largest hurdle to prying the EPL trophy from Chelsea's hands. They'll host United in the penultimate week, with the Red Devils conceivably still in the hunt for a Champions League spot. United might be banged up (and Mourinho surely wouldn't want to do Chelsea any favors) but this match has dogfight written all over it.
This will also be the final match ever played at White Hart Lane. It's going to be a hell of a night in Tottenham.
Chelsea — at Everton (April 30)
The Premier League title is Chelsea's to lose. Spurs are making a run of it and the Blues can't afford to drop points as the weeks roll on. They did the job against Southampton on Tuesday, but they somewhat worryingly conceded a pair of goals and looked lost on set pieces.
Of the remaining matches on Chelsea's schedule, the trip to Everton stands out. A pair of former Chelsea players, Oriol Romeu and Ryan Bertrand, got the best of the Blues in Tuesday's match and an even bigger ex-Chelsea player looms on April 30. Romelu Lukaku is a handful for any team, but he'll have to be licking his chops seeing the current state of Chelsea's defense. If the title-hopefuls slip up against Everton, it could be just the crack in the door that Spurs need to slip through and sink Chelsea's title campaign.