Premier League power rankings: How does the EPL look heading into the New Year?
As 2016 winds to a close, the Premier League's teams are getting ready to play their 19th matches of the season. That will mark the halfway point, so as we creep towards 2017, who are the best teams in England's top flight? And the worst?
This is how they stack up, not taking the whole season into account -- there's a table for that -- but how they look right now.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Hull City
Who would've thought that selling your best players and making few signings after being promoted from the Championship was a bad idea? Mike Phelan has no chance with this squad, and that's why they have only one win since the start of September.
Swansea City
It's not even January 1 and Swansea are looking for their third manager. That sums up their season.
Sunderland
Just when you thought David Moyes was turning a corner, they lose three of four. We'll see how many more points Jermain Defoe can steal for them.
Leicester City
The defending champions were never going to contend for another title, but they should be comfortably mid-table. Instead, they're barely out of the drop zone and with just one win in their last nine matches, they might find themselves in the bottom three soon.
Oh, and that's before taking into account Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani's impending departures for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Crystal Palace
Big Sam is here to save the day. That might be an exaggeration, but Sam Allardyce's first match showed more organization than their whole season under Alan Pardew and if you'd be silly to bet against them not improving enough to avoid relegation.
Middlesbrough
We've pretty much figured out who Boro are now. They're not very good, but they're better than the league's worst teams (see: dominating wins over Swansea and Hull). That should be good enough.
Burnley
Seriously, how does Sean Dyche keep magicking results? This team is weak and five losses in their last seven isn't good, but their wins over Middlesbrough and Bournemouth were impressive. They definitely play above their talent level.
Bournemouth
Everything you say about Dyche is especially true of Eddie Howe. Bournemouth shouldn't have earned promotion, they shouldn't have stayed up, they shouldn't have wins over Liverpool and Leicester in the last month, but they've done it all.
Watford
Winning just one of six, including a loss to Sunderland, is a good way to throw cold water on what looked like a promising season.
Stoke City
They were the second-to-last team to pick up a win this season and yet here they are, a point from the top half of the table.
Southampton
The Saints have gotten results in five of their last eight.
Those three they lost? To Hull City, Crystal Palace and Wednesday's 4-1 shellacking at home against Tottenham.
No, this team doesn't make any sense.
West Ham
It wasn't too long ago that West Ham were in the relegation zone and Slaven Bilic's job was under threat. But now they're 11th and have won their last three. They've also managed a couple impressive draws against Liverpool and Manchester United. Finally, the Hammers are living up to their promise.
West Brom
It may not be fun to watch West Brom play, but you can't argue against the results Tony Pulis is getting.
Since Matchday 4, the Baggies' losses have come against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. Basically, they will get points against anyone who's not the very best in the league, and that's damn impressive.
Everton
Just when you think Everton are Actually Good, they do something like go five matches without a win. But they bounced back from that with wins over Arsenal and Leicester -- around a loss to Liverpool -- and cemented their spot as the best team outside of the vaunted top six.
Arsenal
At their best, Arsenal are title contenders. And they've been at their best for stretches this season, but their consecutive losses to Everton and Manchester City weren't pretty. They also struggled to beat West Brom at home in their last match. In a crowded top six, even three rough matches stand out.
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs' two losses of the season are to Chelsea and Manchester United, so they're doing alright. But they've drawn too many matches they should have won and haven't looking overly convincing. Three wins in a row, including a 4-1 demolition at Southampton in their last match, has Tottenham looking better than they have all season, though.
Manchester United
Who has the second-longest win streak in the Premier League right now? That would be Manchester United, with four in a row.
When was the last time Manchester United lost? That would be all the way back on October 23.
Jose Mourinho has his team rolling.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has had a rude welcome to England. Pegged as title favorites before the season, City have struggled to adapt to Guardiola's style and dictating tempo has been tough in the fast Premier League.
A thrashing at the hands of Leicester was concerning, but they've since beat Watford and Hull handily (yawn), to go along with a come-from-behind win over Arsenal.
Liverpool
The Reds losing just once since Matchday 2 is impressive, but probably more impressive is that they've drawn just four times. They're not dropping points in draws, like a lot of their challengers. It looks like they may be able to hide their weak defense just enough to stay in second place and Divock Origi is just the striker they've been looking for.
Chelsea
Top of the table and a 12-match winning streak makes this an easy pick.
Top of the table and a 12-match winning streak makes this an easy pick.

Still adjusting to a new manager and no European soccer so they can continute rolling out the same players (their 20 players used so far is a league low) makes it seem like a near lock they stay on top.