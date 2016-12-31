Premier League picks: Predictions for every EPL game on New Year’s weekend
The Premier League started off strong on Friday with a 2-2 draw between Hull City and Everton. It's up to the rest of the teams to match that intensity and either end 2016 or start 2017 on the right foot. This weekend's highlights features two title-hopefuls butting heads: Liverpool and Manchester City. Win, lose or draw, here's how we predict each Premier League game will shake out.
Saturday: Chelsea vs. Stoke City
Chelsea aim to tie Arsenal's 13-match Premier League winning streak on Saturday, and there's little evidence to suggest they won't match it. The Blues were without stars N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa midweek and still rolled Bournemouth. It'd take a miracle for Stoke to get something from this game at Stamford Bridge. They're massive underdogs for a reason.
Final score: Chelsea 3-0 Stoke City
Saturday: Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion
The Saints and Baggies are neighbors in the Premier League table, and both are coming off of losses to title hopefuls. Southampton were punched in the teeth by Tottenham at St. Mary's, while West Brom were edged by Arsenal at the Emirates. The good news about fixture congestion is it allows teams an early opportunity to rinse away a loss. The bad news is sometimes the losses pile up in quick succession. Look for a hard-luck loss for the Baggies.
Final score: Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Saturday: Burnley vs. Sunderland
Wins aren't easy to come by in the festive period, but Burnley and Sunderland have both managed to snare one. Saturday's match is a shot to earn another. Both teams should feel like they can take a valuable three points. Unfortunately for the Black Cats, they'll have to do their best to pull out of the relegation zone without the services of their first-choice keeper, Jordan Pickford. Three points would go a long way for both sides. But a split isn't the worst result.
Final score: Burnley 1-1 Sunderland
Saturday: Leicester City vs. West Ham United
Is pressure starting to mount on Claudio Ranieri? It might be too early to say he's on the hot seat, but Leicester's free-fall this season has been precipitous. The Foxes are reeling and are in the thick of the relegation battle. The Hammers have steadied after an up-and-down couple of months, with their last loss coming on Dec. 3. Capitalizing on Leicester's discombobulation will be key. Still, even though the defending champs won't like their league position when the ball drops, Leicester can look back at 2016 with fondness.
Final score: Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United
Saturday: Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough
United look like they've finally turned the corner under Mourinho. Paul Pogba is liberated, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unstoppable and the Red Devils are rolling. Middlesbrough might take a page from Mourinho's book a defend in numbers, but it won't be enough at Old Trafford. Perhaps Henrikh Mkhitaryan will have another jaw-dropper in his back pocket.
Final score: Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough
Saturday: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth
Bob Bradley is out at Swansea, but it's doubtful the results will change. Swansea still have the same squad with a dearth of talent. Bournemouth are coming off of back-to-back losses, but Swansea gives them a silver-platter shot to bounce back. Losing to Chelsea isn't something the Cherries should hang their heads about. Though failing to get a result against lowly Swansea is a different story.
Final score: Swansea City 0-2 Bournemouth
Saturday: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
The marquee matchup closes out Saturday's action, and it's one hell of a way for the Premier League to wrap up 2016. Given the defensive frailties of both Liverpool and Man City, goals should be aplenty. Sergio Aguero is back for the Citizens after a lengthy suspension — and he should be hankering to get back on the score sheet, assuming he features. Second-place Liverpool have the firepower to hang with anyone and are yet to lose at Anfield. Which defense can come up with a stop when it matters most? It should be a fireworks show.
Final score: Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City
Sunday: Watford vs. Tottenham
Spurs made mincemeat of Southampton midweek and Watford could be next on the menu. Spurs suffocating defense has conceded a goal in consecutive weeks, but it will be tough sledding for Watford regardless: Midfielder Dele Alli has three goals in the last two matches of Tottenham's three-match winning streak. Watford's dynamic duo of last year, Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney, haven't been quite as prolific this season. It's tough to score against Spurs no matter who you are, though.
Final score: Watford 0-2 Tottenham
Sunday: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Welcome to Palace, Sam Allardyce. Big Sam managed to secure a 1-1 midweek draw against Watford, but Arsenal present an entirely different challenge. The Gunners are strong favorites heading into the match — not exactly an unfamiliar position for them. Palace should be well-organized against Arsenal, a trademark of Allardyce teams, but the hosts undoubtedly have the quality to break them down. Palace need points to stay out of the relegation zone ... but they won't find them on Sunday.
Final score: Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace