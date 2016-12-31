Premier League picks: Predictions for every EPL game on New Year’s weekend

Saturday: Chelsea vs. Stoke City

Chelsea aim to tie Arsenal's 13-match Premier League winning streak on Saturday, and there's little evidence to suggest they won't match it. The Blues were without stars N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa midweek and still rolled Bournemouth. It'd take a miracle for Stoke to get something from this game at Stamford Bridge. They're massive underdogs for a reason.

Final score: Chelsea 3-0 Stoke City

