Each Premier League team’s midseason Most Valuable Player

The festive period marks the Premier League passing the midway point of the season. We've already had plenty of surprises, both good and bad. Even for the very underwhelming teams, there are bright spots to be found. Imagine how drossy Hull would be without Robert Snodgrass around.

Here is each team's top performer from the first half of the Premier League season.

Arsenal — Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez is one of the world's best players and somehow seems to be underrated. The Chilean is a winner and just does everything right. Consistent with his quality, the Gunners are glad to have him. How long he'll remain with Arsenal is another question.

Bournemouth — Nathan Ake

He's a loanee, but Ake has given his heart to the Cherries. Eddie Howe has the Chelsea youngster playing immensely in limited minutes, but it'll be hard to keep him out of the lineup if he keeps progressing. Charlie Daniels gets a very honorable mention here, though. It's about neck-and-neck between him and Ake.

Burnley — Andre Gray

The Clarets have been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting comfortably midtable at the season's midway point. The team's top scorer, Gray also chips in with assists for Burnley. Improved consistency wouldn't go unnoticed, though. More performances like his hat trick against Sunderland, perhaps?

Chelsea — N'Golo Kante

The Premier League leaders have a lot of worthy MVP candidates, but Kante's influence has been immense. The midfield dynamo has done it all for the Blues, and his presence is sorely missed by his former club, Leicester City.

Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha

Christian Benteke has helped keep Palace afloat, but Zaha's impact is marginally more pronounced. The attacking midfielder isn't afraid to take on defenders and has linked up well with Palace's suboptimal offensive options. With AFCON up next, Palace will miss Zaha dearly.

Everton — Romelu Lukaku

Someone, please rescue Lukaku. The 23-year-old scores in bunches, but has toiled at Goodison Park for far too long. Everton should sell him for a massive fee and reinvest in their underperforming squad.

Hull City — Robert Snodgrass

Where would Hull be without Snodgrass? Yes, they're still favorites to be relegated, but they'd be fortunate to have double-digit points sans Snodgrass. The 29-year-old is a menace with the free kick.

Leicester City — Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester's title defense has been abysmal, but they'd be in even more trouble if not for Schmeichel. He had a stinker against Everton, but he's been steady for the Foxes for the most part. 

Liverpool — Sadio Mane

Philippe Coutinho would take this award for Jurgen Klopp's men, except an injury has ruled him out for an extended period of time. In his absence, though, summer's big signing has stepped up, big time. Mane has been everything Liverpool were promised.

Manchester City — Kevin de Bruyne

City's attacking talent pool runs deep, but De Bruyne has been a pillar for Pep Guardiola. The Belgian can score and create with ease, and has City fighting to remain in the title race. One concern for the youngster is fatigue, and Guardiola might do well to find him spots to rest. The Lamborghini isn't as much fun when the tires are flat.

Manchester United — Zlatan Ibrahimovic

United got Zlatan on a free transfer. That alone is a boon, but the Swede's goal-scoring propensity makes it all sweeter for the Red Devils. He's 35 years old and chasing the league's golden boot award, for crying out loud. What a machine.

Middlesbrough — Gaston Ramirez

Alvaro Negredo is Boro's biggest goal-scoring threat, but Ramirez has emerged as their most important player. The 26-year-old can dribble, pass, shoot and is a willing defender at times. Perhaps most importantly: He saves his biggest matches for other relegation candidates, like Hull and Stoke.

Southampton — Virgil Van Dijk

The hulking center back's dominance in the middle of Southampton's defense has drawn just about every big club's attention. The 25-year-old is a huge asset for the Saints, in more ways than one. If he plays, he's tremendous. If they sell him, he'll fetch a mint. MVP, indeed.

Stoke City — Joe Allen

Stoke overcame a rough start to the season and now look like they're pretty safe from relegation. The Welsh Messi Pirlo Xavi midfielder can dictate matches from midfield, and Stoke's position in the table reflects that capability.

Sunderland — Jermain Defoe

This is a layup. Sunderland are horrid, but they'd be even more abject if not for Defoe. The ageless wonder is pretty much all Sunderland have going on offense.

Swansea City — Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson's loyalty to Swansea is endearing, but also sad to see. The Swans look destined for the drop, and Sigurdsson is one of the few players on the team that doesn't deserve that fate.

Tottenham Hotspur — Harry Kane

Spurs have a bevy of quality, meaning any number of players could conceivably be their MVP, but Kane gets the edge. The likes of Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and others have a shout, but Kane's ruthlessness is unmatched in the team. He's a fearsome presence for Tottenham.

Watford — Etienne Capoue

Watford's surprisingly solid season comes down the efficacy of the team working as a whole. The sum is greater than the individual parts, and Capoue is a big reason for that. His influence in the middle of the pitch brings an edge in both defense and attack.

West Bromwich Albion — Matt Phillips

Phillips is versatile and lethal for the Baggies. He's lined up all across Tony Pulis' front line, and West Brom have been rewarded with his hard work and knack for scoring and finding teammates.

West Ham United — Dimitri Payet

Who else would it be? The pint-sized Payet might not have the eye-popping numbers he did in his debut with West Ham, but he's still their biggest asset. The Frenchman standing over a free kick is the stuff of nightmares for opposing goalkeepers.

