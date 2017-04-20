The PFA Team of the Year is dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham players

Chelsea and Tottenham have separated themselves from the rest of the Premier League, clearly establishing themselves as the top two that England have to offer. So it's no surprise that the PFA Team of the Year -- voted on by players from all 92 of England's male professional clubs and 8 Women's Super League sides -- is dominated by the two clubs.

Eight of the 11 players come from the two London sides, as the Premier League's best are honored. Which eight are they? And who fills out the squad?