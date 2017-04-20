The PFA Team of the Year is dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham players

Chelsea and Tottenham have separated themselves from the rest of the Premier League, clearly establishing themselves as the top two that England have to offer. So it's no surprise that the PFA Team of the Year -- voted on by players from all 92 of England's male professional clubs and 8 Women's Super League sides -- is dominated by the two clubs.
Eight of the 11 players come from the two London sides, as the Premier League's best are honored. Which eight are they? And who fills out the squad?
Goalkeeper: David De Gea
The Manchester United backstop was on the Team of the Year last season and he's given voters no reason to drop him this season. De Gea has been tremendous all year, proving once again that he is the best in the Premier League.
Right back: Kyle Walker
Walker has long been one of the best right backs in the Premier League, but with Spurs playing their best soccer yet, he's had more options on his runs forward. Combine that with assured defensive play and you have a terrific season for the Tottenham man.
Centerback: David Luiz
Luiz's errors are usually huge, noticable and hilarious so it's easy to forget that he doesn't actually make many and he's otherwise outstanding. That's been especially true since signing for Chelsea again last summer.
Centerback: Gary Cahill
Rarely praised and even rarer that he's outstanding. Cahill just goes out there every year, makes few mistakes and does his job to keep the Chelsea defense ticking along.
Left back: Danny Rose
It's a shame that Rose has been sidelined by injury of late because he was having an incredible season. His once suspect defending is no longer a problem and few fullbacks in the world are as dangerous going forward, which is how he landed on this list for a second straight season.
Right midfielder: Sadio Mane
Mane looked like a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's system so expectations were high when he left Southampton for Liverpool in the summer. He hasn't just met those expectations, though. He's exceeded them with 13 goals and five assists, but even those numbers hide how good he's been. There have been matches, like against Tottenham, where he completely dominated the game. It's been breathtaking to watch. The only downside has been the time he missed while at the Africa Cup of Nations and a recent injury.
Central midfielder: N'Golo Kante
Kante won the Premier League a season ago while with Leicester and drew plenty of praise for it, like being named to this team. But seeing how much the Foxes have struggled without him, and how Chelsea's midfield went from competent to dominant as soon as he showedm have made it abundantly clear who the most impactful midfielder (and maybe player) in the Premier League is.
Central midfielder: Dele Alli
Putting Alli as a central midfielder is cheating a bit because he's really become a second striker for Spurs, but there's no questioning how good he's been. Alli has scored 16 goals to go along with five assists on the campaign, showing a more well-rounded game in front of goal and a knack for finding the ball in the box. Most impressively, he showed he could take on the goalscoring load when Harry Kane was out hurt, making his second straight Team of the Year an easy pick. Not bad for someone who just turned 21.
Left midfielder: Eden Hazard
Two seasons ago, he was the best player in the league. Last season, he was terrible. Now, he's back to terrifying opposing defenses. 14 goals and five assists speak for themselves, as does the constant danger that comes off his wing. Hazard is back.
Forward: Harry Kane
How do you make the Team of the Year despite missing a month on two separate occasions? By scoring 20 goals anyway, good for second in the league. Kane has been as deadly as ever and he's been more well-rounded, dropping deeper and playing the role of creator with more regularity. He's on this team for the second straight season and might be for the next decade. After all, not even injury was able to stop him this year.
Forward: Romelu Lukaku
The Premier League's leading goal scorer and, generally, a man no one in the country has figured out how to defend. After all, when you're that big, strong, fast, smart and with an ever-improving finishing ability, what is a defense to do? Everton have hung around the top four race almost entirely because of his 24 goals as the 23-year-old has proven that he's one of the best strikers in the world.