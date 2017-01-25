Which Premier League title hopeful has the most stable attacking front?
With Philippe Coutinho signing a new long-term team with Liverpool, the Reds have shored up their attacking front for the foreseeable future. On the flip side, fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal are stuck in limbo with regards to Alexis Sanchez's contract situation. Stability along the attacking front isn't the end-all, be-all of a club's success, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have a front 3 or 4 to reliably depend on.
Here's a look at the attacking options afforded to each of the EPL's contenders (for either the title or a Champions League spot), and how they rank.
Arsenal
Arsenal's attacking front is terrifyingly formidable, but how long will they all remain in London? Both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are seeking new deals, and neither Arsenal nor either player has indicated anything is even close to being done. Their futures are nebulous, at best.
Beyond those two, Olivier Giroud is over 30 and their only proven striker. Unless you count deploying Sanchez as a striker, which has worked tremendously but likely isn't ideal long-term. If Sanchez slots at striker, that leaves an opening in attacking midfield. Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Perez are options there, and they're aren't terrible options, either. But wouldn't it better if Sanchez could play behind or alongside a top-flight striker? Assuming he's still a Gunner, that is.Getty Images Getty Images
Manchester United
Manchester United's biggest question mark circles around the very tip of their attack. Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy logic and produce at a prolific rate, but how long can he keep it up? Even with no indication of decline, United are still one injury or a precipitous drop in form away from potential trouble.
Wayne Rooney isn't who he once was, so he can't be counted on to deliver regularly. Anthony Martial has boatloads of talent, but seems to be in Jose Mourinho's doghouse. And would anyone expect Mourinho to hand the keys to youngster Marcus Rashford? Fortunately, United have Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (oh, and a guy named Paul Pogba) to carry the creative burden, but they're quite thin beyond the regular starters, too.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chelsea
The Blues did the difficult part of getting Eden Hazard back on track and producing. They're flying high ever since Antonio Conte switched to three at the back, but a slightly unexpected issue has arisen this winter. Star striker Diego Costa has always been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, but now it seems the Chinese Super League has gotten involved, too.
If Costa were to move (and it'd likely be in the summer, if at all), it's tough to say what Chelsea would do next. They just signed Michy Batshuayi this past summer but the Belgian apparently hasn't impressed his manager. In matches without Costa, Conte has opted to use Hazard as a quasi-false No. 9. With Pedro and Willian available on the flanks along with Hazard, they're in good shape. But with Costa's future in the balance, things could be better.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tottenham Hotspur
Time is arguably Tottenham's biggest enemy. They have the crux of their attacking, dynamic attacking front locked up with new contracts. The question is: Can they fend off the advances of other clubs trying to poach the likes of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and, perhaps most concerningly, Dele Alli?
It would take a fortune to convince Spurs to sell Alli, but there are teams where money is no issue. Real Madrid have reportedly been sniffing around Alli, and Tottenham would be hard-pressed to turn down the likes of €80m+ for the player. The good news is that Spurs are building a new stadium, which should give them the extra financial might to fend off advances from larger clubs.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Manchester City
Man City boast an enviable level of depth in their attacking midfield. Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and even young Leroy Sane are contributors to the attack. Finding someone to link up with the striker or even go it alone isn't difficult for the Citizens.
One issue where they're suspect is behind superstar striker Sergio Aguero. Kun, for all of his other talents, has never been the most durable player in the world. As such, if he's missing for a long stretch it could spell trouble. Of course, Kelechi Iheanacho deputized admirably during Aguero's absence earlier this season. And though still raw, Gabriel Jesus certainly has the hype to assume City would be fine without Kun. So, it's a slight worry for the time being for City, but a worry nonetheless.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liverpool
Following Coutinho's extension, Liverpool are sitting quite pretty in terms of stability. Coutinho, their most creative midfield player, is locked up long term. As is Divock Origi, who isn't exactly a stud, but he's still just 21 years old. Roberto Firmino is under contract until 2020 and has continued to grow as he adapts to the Premier League. And Sadio Mane, arguably the steal of the last transfer window, is under control until 2021.
Pieces will move and shift as the years go on, sure. Perhaps Liverpool will add a more established striker -- as they can't really count on Daniel Sturridge in any meaningful capacity. Either way, anything they do going forward would just further bolster what is already the Premier League's steady attacking front.PA Wire