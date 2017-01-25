Which Premier League title hopeful has the most stable attacking front?

The Blues did the difficult part of getting Eden Hazard back on track and producing. They're flying high ever since Antonio Conte switched to three at the back, but a slightly unexpected issue has arisen this winter. Star striker Diego Costa has always been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, but now it seems the Chinese Super League has gotten involved, too.

If Costa were to move (and it'd likely be in the summer, if at all), it's tough to say what Chelsea would do next. They just signed Michy Batshuayi this past summer but the Belgian apparently hasn't impressed his manager. In matches without Costa, Conte has opted to use Hazard as a quasi-false No. 9. With Pedro and Willian available on the flanks along with Hazard, they're in good shape. But with Costa's future in the balance, things could be better.

