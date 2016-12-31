Takeaways from all of Saturday’s Premier League matches, including Liverpool beating City
The Premier League wrapped up 2016 with seven matches on Saturday. Some were predictable, others shocking. Some great, others not. Some in the title race, some the relegation race. It was a fitting way to close out the year.
Hey there, Anthony Martial
Martial got the Man United comeback going with his 85th-minute goal, but the 21-year-old would have had a terrific match even if he never scored. He was that good all match long and it couldn't have come at a better time. His agent has been hinting that Martial may want to go out on loan to play more, but with a showing like this, the Red Devils can't really think of letting him go. They're playing him plenty and, as we saw the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, he can be a dominant player.
How much more time will David Moyes get?
Sunderland seem to be completely behind Moyes and he's a good fit for the club, at least in theory, but the Black Cats keep losing. Their 4-1 loss to Burnley on Saturday was downright embarrassing and they're still in the relegation zone. Sunderland will undoubtedly fund a few January buys, but you have to wonder how much longer the club will put up with the losing.
Swansea, still a disaster
Firing Bob Bradley didn't help Swansea much. In their first match under interim manager Alan Curtis, the Swans were blasted 3-0 at home by Bournemouth. There's no doubting that Bradley didn't do a great job and firing him was perfectly justifiable, but to continue rotating through coaches and keeping the same people who put together this awful squad seems a bit insane. Meanwhile, the losses keep piling up.
The Liverpool defense held up
Manchester City's attack is hardly fearsome -- having to cover for a troubled back six doesn't give them much chance to bomb forward -- but Liverpool's defense kept the Citizens out in the Reds' biggest match of the season so far. For a problematic defense, stepping up in a match like this goes a long way. We know Klopp's men will score goals, but they only got one in this match and it was the defense that earned them the 1-0 win.
All hail Tony Pulis
West Brom are going into 2017 in eighth place. That's West Brom. In eighth.
Tony Pulis may not have his teams play the most beautiful soccer -- although West Brom are more inventive this season than Pulis teams of old -- but he does an amazing job getting results. Their 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday was just the latest as Pulis continues to make his claim to be the Manager of the Year.
Just when you want to believe in West Ham ...
West Ham went from the relegation zone to 11th place with an unbelievable run of form. They began to look like the Hammers of last season and we finally began to believe in them. Then they lose at Leicester ...
Nobody has any clue about this West Ham team, do they?
One win from history
Another match, another win for Chelsea. That's 13 straight and one off of the Premier League record, which Arsenal set twice.
They're unstoppable.Getty Images Getty Images