Takeaways from all of Saturday’s Premier League matches, including Liverpool beating City

All hail Tony Pulis

West Brom are going into 2017 in eighth place. That's West Brom. In eighth.

Tony Pulis may not have his teams play the most beautiful soccer -- although West Brom are more inventive this season than Pulis teams of old -- but he does an amazing job getting results. Their 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday was just the latest as Pulis continues to make his claim to be the Manager of the Year.

