The Premier League’s 10 most expensive exports ever

Transfer: Man United to Real Madrid (2003)

Beckham played one of his final (and most memorable) games for United in a Champions League thriller against Real, and weeks later became Madrid’s only transfer that summer. Becks was the last piece to the original “Galacticos” side, which already had Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Raul. But that team failed to win a single trophy together, and Beckham only managed one La Liga title with Real before bouncing for the LA Galaxy and MLS.